The Foundation for Women's Cancer Kicks Off Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month with Move4Her, Uniting Over 50 Teams Nationwide to Drive Fundraising from Coast to Coast

"Move4Her exemplifies what we can achieve together as a community. By participating, you are powering research, education, and awareness that lead to better health outcomes and more tomorrows," said Dr. Ginger J. Gardner, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Chair, FWC. Post this

The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC), the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO), proudly kicks off Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month (GCAM) with its signature Move4Her fundraising campaign and annual drive to raise funds to end gynecologic (gyn) cancer. Throughout September, over 50 Move4Her teams are uniting people across the nation to Move Today for More Tomorrows, raising critical funds for gyn cancer research, education, and awareness. In 2024, the FWC is enhancing Move4Her with new tools, resources, and opportunities for individuals and teams to make a lasting impact and get involved to help eliminate gyn cancer for future generations.

Since 2020, patients, survivors, caregivers, allied health professionals, physicians, scientists, and others who have been or could be impacted by gyn cancer community have come together to drive a movement that has enabled research grants to discover and advance insights, prevention and treatment options. This year, more than 116,000 people will be diagnosed with a gyn cancer, which includes cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar cancers.

"Our goal is to end gyn cancers, and our first step is to ensure that everyone has all the prevention and treatment options possible, and to ultimately eliminate these diseases. The reality is that gyn cancer research and awareness has been underfunded – but together we can change that," said Dr. Ginger J. Gardner, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Chair, Foundation for Women's Cancer. "Move4Her exemplifies what we can achieve together as a community. By participating, you are powering research, education, and awareness that lead to better health outcomes and more tomorrows."

Move4Her has become a powerful force in the fight against gynecologic cancers, raising more than $2 million in its first four years and empowering thousands to take action. People are encouraged to build a team, join a team, or get involved as an individual, and making a difference has never been easier. By moving in whatever way inspires them —walking, running, dancing, or any form of activity—to help amplify the message and fund life-changing programs that offer hope for better outcomes today and for future generations.

The momentum surrounding the Move4Her campaign continues to grow, highlighted by the increased recognition among state and city municipalities, declaring September as GCAM. "Thanks to the advocacy of Move4Her volunteers, both Wisconsin and North Carolina have issued proclamations declaring September as GCAM. This month, we look forward to celebrating these recognitions and enjoying city skylines illuminated purple in Chicago and Charlotte, who also declared September as GCAM," added Dr. Gardner.

Move4Her Walk and Celebration – Come Join Us!

This year's Move4Her campaign will culminate in the Move4Her Walk and Celebration in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 28. This flagship event will bring together patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, and supporters in a day of unity and hope.

• 5:55-7:00 p.m.: Walk along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway

• 7:00-8:30 p.m.: Celebration at Lost Worlds Brewing (Charlotte location)

"I walk for those who can't and for a future where fewer families experience the pain of this disease," shared Janett Edelberg, a longtime supporter of the FWC and a passionate advocate of the Move4Her campaign. "The strength and support I've gained from the Move4Her community has been life-changing, and I want to inspire others to join us. This is my way of personally spreading awareness about all gynecologic cancers and the wonderful work that the Foundation does."

With national attention and local community engagement, the FWC remains focused on driving critical research, increasing public education, and empowering survivors and families to advocate for better care and resources.

For more information on how to participate in the Move4Her campaign or to support FWC's initiatives, please visit www.Move4Her.org.

Follow the FWC on its social media platforms Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for exciting updates throughout the year.

About the Foundation for Women's Cancer

The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) is dedicated to eliminating gynecologic cancer by supporting research, education, and awareness for patients and their families. FWC is the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO). To date, the FWC has awarded more than $11 million through 280 research grants and awards, and provides free patient education for all patients, advocates and community.

About The Society of Gynecologic Oncology

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) is the premier medical specialty society for health care professionals trained in the comprehensive management of gynecologic cancers. As a 501(c)(6) organization, SGO contributes to the advancement of women's cancer care by encouraging research, providing education, raising standards of practice, advocating for patients and members, and collaborating with other domestic and international organizations. For more information, visit https://www.sgo.org.

Media Contact

Mary Conway, The Foundation for Women's Cancer, 1 516-606-6545, [email protected]

Elizabeth Kix, MPH, APR, SGO, 1 515-203-1433, [email protected]

SOURCE The Foundation for Women's Cancer