The Foundation for Women's Cancer Named "Partner-of-Choice" by The Institute for Surgical Excellence Receiving $155,555 to Drive Change in Women's Cancer

"It was spectacular to bring so many people together for a common cause, to share knowledge and build community. The resulting donation from the ISE to the FWC will help meet critical needs in education, awareness, and grants to further research in women's cancer." - Dr. Ginger J. Gardner Post this

"The activities at Torrey Pines are a marquee example of how Move4Her can be brought to life," said Ginger J. Gardner, MD, FACOG, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Chair, Foundation of Women's Cancer; and Honorary Co-Chair, Celebration of Champions Day. "It was spectacular to bring so many people together for a common cause, to share knowledge and build community. The resulting donation from the ISE to the FWC will help meet critical needs in education, awareness, and grants to further research in women's cancer."

The ISE, a leading nonprofit driving consensus, standardization, integration, and implementation for emerging surgical technologies, hosted a day of learning, movement, celebration, and fundraising for the gynecologic oncology community, including members and leaders within the SGO and FWC. Participants learned how artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and medical technologies, including surgical robotics, are developed to find and treat cancers earlier than in the past and hopefully save lives. Throughout the morning, there were educational sessions, fireside chats, abstract presentations, innovative roundtables, an afternoon golf fundraiser ("Tee-off for the Cure") and a dinner gala (known as "The Celebration of Champions") where attendees were given time to honor advancements that have been made in the past and look forward to a future world – and hopefully one with a cure for cancer.

"There are so many exciting medical breakthroughs happening that will improve the lives of people faced with a cancer diagnosis. The best way to improve patient outcomes is to bring together the top innovators, surgeons, industry partners, and our patients so that we all can collaborate and learn in one place, together. This will help to bring new treatments to our communities and improve care for our patients," said Martin A. Martino, MD, Ascension St. Vincent's, Jacksonville and ISE Course Director.

The ISE events were hosted in the days preceding the SGO Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, a comprehensive forum for the subspecialty of gynecologic oncology including physicians, surgeons, researchers, allied health professionals, students, and advocates.

"The theme of this year's annual meeting for the SGO was 'the power of shared purpose.' What we were able to accomplish to raise funds for Move4Her is a fantastic example of the impact we can have when we come together to work towards a common goal," said Angeles Alvarez Secord, MD, MHSc, Immediate Past President, Society of Gynecologic Oncology, and Honorary Co-Chair, Celebration of Champions Day.

In its fifth consecutive year, Move4Her is challenging participants to raise more awareness and fund life-changing programs that support better outcomes through movement, donations, and fundraising efforts. In recognition of the impact of Move4Her, the campaign was just selected as a winner of the 2024 PRNews Impact Communications Awards honoring programs that use their platform to better their community and the global community at large.

Dr. Gardner added, "I want to thank our donors for their generosity and commitment to increasing research, awareness, and education for all women's cancers. It is our hope that the ISE event establishes momentum to break Move4Her fundraising records! I welcome all communities to create a local team and join the movement. By moving today we'll enable more research, more awareness, and most importantly more tomorrows for all patients!"

To support the Foundation for Women's Cancer's efforts, register today at Move4Her.org.

Follow the FWC on its social media platforms X, Instagram, and Facebook for exciting updates throughout the year.

About The Foundation for Women's Cancer

The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) is dedicated to increasing public awareness of gynecologic cancer risk, prevention, early detection, and optimal treatment. As the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO), FWC is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for gynecologic cancer research and training, as well as programs and resources. FWC has raised more than $60 million in areas such as research, awareness, education, and outreach. For more information, visit https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org.

About The Society of Gynecologic Oncology

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) is the premier medical specialty society for health care professionals trained in the comprehensive management of gynecologic cancers. As a 501(c)(6) organization, SGO contributes to the advancement of women's cancer care by encouraging research, providing education, raising standards of practice, advocating for patients and members, and collaborating with other domestic and international organizations. For more information, visit https://www.sgo.org.

About The Institute for Surgical Excellence

The Institute for Surgical Excellence (ISE) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to standardizing education and training in emergent technologies. ISE has also developed a unique community educational program known as Healthcare Explorers Day to educate and inspire elementary and high school students to learn about the importance of health and wellness and consider careers in healthcare. Over the past decade, ISE members have educated and hopefully inspired the lives of over 1,000 students in local communities to choose health and wellness as part of their everyday lives. For more information, visit https://www.surgicalexcellence.org.

For FWC Inquiries:

Mary Conway, MKC Strategies

[email protected]

516-606-6545

For SGO Inquiries:

Elizabeth Kix, MPH, APR

[email protected]

515-203-1433

For ISE Inquiries:

Keith Nahigian, Nahigian Strategies

[email protected]

1-201-621-1786

Media Contact

Elizabeth Kix, MPH, APR, Foundation for Women's Cancer, 1 515-203-1433, [email protected], https://foundationforwomenscancer.org/

Mary Conway, MKC Strategies, 1 516-606-6545, [email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Women's Cancer