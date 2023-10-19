The founder of Stark Drones spoke at Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 on Making the World More Connected

The founder of Stark Drones talked about making the world a more connected place during Maker Faire Bay Area 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The founder of Stark Drones gave a talk on making the world more connected during Maker Faire 2023 - Bay Area. This was his first global Maker Faire to speak at and previously he has spoken at Maker Faire Detroit in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He gave this talk on October 14th and on the 15th as well. Stark Drones is in the business of working on cubesats and internet balloons, amongst other technologies, and their goal is to provide internet at a much more cost-effective rate. They do this through the usage of aerostat balloons as well, which are these balloons made of a special material that can hold helium and/or hydrogen for long periods of time. They've previously done an internet balloon test launch in Harbor Beach, Michigan just last year.