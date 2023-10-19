The founder of Stark Drones spoke at Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 on Making the World More Connected

The founder of Stark Drones talked about making the world a more connected place during Maker Faire Bay Area 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The founder of Stark Drones gave a talk on making the world more connected during Maker Faire 2023 - Bay Area. This was his first global Maker Faire to speak at and previously he has spoken at Maker Faire Detroit in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He gave this talk on October 14th and on the 15th as well. Stark Drones is in the business of working on cubesats and internet balloons, amongst other technologies, and their goal is to provide internet at a much more cost-effective rate. They do this through the usage of aerostat balloons as well, which are these balloons made of a special material that can hold helium and/or hydrogen for long periods of time. They've previously done an internet balloon test launch in Harbor Beach, Michigan just last year.
They claim this technology can be utilized for other things as well, such as the usage of internet balloons or CubeSats during times of war to bring down misses without the use of ballistics. Right now, that use case is very theoretical. Obviously, any opportunity they can get as a startup to commercialize this technology in a way that is beneficial to humanity, this is an opportunity they would want to take.
Stark Drones is currently doing an equity crowdfunding campaign on Netcapital. The campaign can be seen at https://netcapital.com/companies/starkdrones. Please note that none of this is investment or financial advice. Information is provided "as is".
Media Contact
Andrew M. K. Nassief, Stark Drones Corporation, 1 3313108581, [email protected], https://www.starkdrones.org
SOURCE Stark Drones Corporation
Share this article