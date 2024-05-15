The Frame Family Foundation Nears $2 Million in Donations for Research, Support, and Treatment of Erdheim-Chester Disease

"When we invest in rare diseases like Erdheim-Chester disease, we better understand the trajectory of rare cancer and find ways to reduce human suffering," said D. William "Bill" Frame, III, CEO and Chairman of Kidder Mathews and founder of the Frame Family Foundation. Post this

Erdheim-Chester disease is a multi-system disorder that impacts approximately 2,000 people worldwide. Typically, adults are diagnosed at midlife, between 40 and 70 years old. The condition can affect neurological function, pain level (especially in long bones such as the legs), kidney and endocrine function, lung and heart function, and the skin, among other issues. Current treatments target mutations in the MAPK pathway and, for many, significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for people with ECD. Others, however, are still looking for treatments that can address the complex presentation of the cancer, which often goes underdiagnosed or undiagnosed.

"We've done a lot as a community in the last seven years, but it's too early to rest on our laurels," said D. William "Bill" Frame, III, CEO and Chairman of Kidder Mathews and founder of the Frame Family Foundation. "Evidence-based consensus guidelines for physicians and new biomedical therapies have improved our understanding of how to treat ECD and histiocytic disorders in general. When we invest in rare diseases like Erdheim-Chester disease, we better understand the trajectory of rare cancer and find ways to reduce human suffering."

"My brother and I, and the rest of our family, applaud the work of the ECD Global Alliance. This is tough work in a space few people have ever heard of. We hope our efforts to raise money for this rare disease will serve as an inspiration for others to do what they can to help," said Susannah Frame, a nationally recognized investigative reporter for the NBC affiliate in Seattle and board member of the foundation. "When my sister-in-law was diagnosed with ECD seven years ago, the ECD Global Alliance was the first place we turned to for advice and help. We'll never forget that meaningful support during a very difficult and frightening time."

The ECD Global Alliance hosts a global network of more than 40 medical institutions operating as "ECD Care Centers." Care Centers include medical institutions such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Fred Hutch Cancer Center, the Mayo Clinic, and others that accept patients with ECD, offer referrals and information on ECD, and often consult with physicians who are treating patients with suspected or confirmed ECD. Working with the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, the ECD Global Alliance launched a patient data registry in 2018, which has connected patients with clinical research and supported clinical trials needed to gain FDA approval of new treatments for ECD. With a growing network of medical professionals and research scientists, the ECD Global Alliance has pushed for collaboration and alignment across medical disciplines, which has yielded new resources such as the peer-reviewed Consensus Recommendations for diagnosis and treatment, published in 2020 in Blood, the peer-reviewed journal for the American Society of Hematology (ASH).

"What I like about the ECD Global Alliance is their innovative approach, not unlike many of the entrepreneurs and innovators from the Seattle area," said Mr. Frame. "They started in a one-room office in an old school building in southwest Louisiana, with just a handful of people trying to make sense of this disease and the helplessness so many of us have felt at times. From that authentic, humble beginning, they've brought together a global network, pushed for two FDA-approved therapies, and invested over $1.2 million in new research for ECD in the last fifteen years. I'm excited to see what they do next."

