The Frederick Arts Council Awards $50,000 to Local Arts Organizations

This funding opportunity has been made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) American Rescue Plan (ARP) Grant to Local Arts Agencies (LAA) awarded to the Frederick Arts Council for sub-granting. C.A.N. Recover Grants were first released in July 2022 to support artists and arts organizations who have been impacted by the Coronavirus and needed support for their programs and arts projects. The remaining subgrants were administered in this last round of available C.A.N funding.

Artistic activities are supported to strengthen our county's—and the nation's—cultural infrastructure. The subgrants will help restore the local community's cultural infrastructure, benefitting arts workers, artists, and audiences.

"We are honored to extend the C.A.N. Recover grants to local arts organizations which will continue to benefit the community as a whole" said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council.

Recipients were evaluated by a dedicated grants committee, which includes community representatives. The first disbursement of C.A.N. grants were to both individual artists and arts organizations in July of 2022.

For more information about FAC's grants visit: https://frederickartscouncil.org/what-we-do/grants-scholarships/community-arts-development-grants/.

