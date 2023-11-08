The Frederick Children's Chorus will perform Handel's Messiah Sing-Along on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Held at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year's performance will mark the 28th year that the Frederick Children's Chorus has brought this spectacular performance of Handel's Messiah Sing-Along, which has become one of the region's must-attend events each holiday season. Hundreds of fellow music lovers, a professional orchestra, 4 superstar soloists, and our magnificent stage chorus will join together for a spectacular performance that will leave everyone bursting with more holiday spirit than ever.

This Sing-Along is interactive and invites you to sing with the chorus to the majesty of the classic Handel's Messiah. Your voice will soar through the concert hall with the rest of the audience, backed by live musicians and a large, on-stage choir. This is a performance you don't want to miss! Even if you don't sing, all are welcome to come and enjoy the experience!

You can purchase tickets here or even become a sponsor to support the Chorus and its programs.

About The Frederick Children's Chorus

The Frederick Children's Chorus (FCC) was founded by Judy DuBose in 1985 on the principle that any child, regardless of training or financial standing, should be able to become the best singer they can be.

Their mission is to bring children together for the joyful exploration and celebration of singing.

FCC is a non-audition, all-inclusive children's chorus that provides a safe place for children ages 3-18 years to come and truly be themselves.

For more information about the Frederick Children's Chorus, visit https://fredcc.org/.

