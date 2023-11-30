The Frederick Flying Cows Sign Former NBA Vet, Donte Greene!

The Flying Cows Have Signed Former Syracuse Standout, And 5 year NBA Vet

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Flying Cows are excited to announce the signing of 6'11" forward, Donte Greene. The 35 year old should bring an added level of experience to an already very season and professional squad. Greene is currently the tallest Flying Cow under contract and hopes to be a force in the upcoming TBL Season.

Greene attended Towson Catholic High School in Towson, Maryland, where he established himself as one of the top high school basketball players in the country. Greene played for the USA Men's U18 and U19 national teams in 2006 and 2007 helping the US win the gold medal at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship and the Silver medal the following year. In 2007, as a senior at Towson Catholic, he averaged 18.4 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.3 Blocks. He led Towson Catholic to a 32-6 record, the MIAA (Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association) title, and the Baltimore Catholic League Title. The same year, he was named to the McDonald's All-American Team and was selected as the Maryland Gatorade Player Of The Year.

Greene attended college at Syracuse University where he continued his stellar play. His freshman year he led the team in both scoring (17.7 PPG), and Blocked Shots (57). Greene was named to the Big-East All Rookie Team for his efforts. At the end of the season, Greene declared for the 2008 NBA Draft .

Greene was selected 28th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies but was traded to the Houston Rockets in July. He made an immediate impact, scoring 40 points in his summer league debut. Later that summer, he was traded to the Sacramento Kings where he played from 2008 to 2012. In the 2009-10 season, Greene started 50 games for the Kings, averaging a career high 8.5 points per game and grabbing 3.1 rebounds. After His NBA career, Greene continued playing professionally overseas. He played in 7 different countries including the Dominican Republic in which he led the Leones de Santo Domingo the the LNB (Liga Nacional de Baloncesto) championship. Greene had most recently been the captain of the Killer 3's of The Big 3, a 3v3 professional basketball league composed of former NBA players.

