The Fresh Test Strikes Major Partnerships With 5 U.S. Laboratories

Fresh Test, LLC Announces Partnerships With 5 Major Laboratories Across the United States

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fresh Test, LLC, a leading provider of additive-free pregnancy screenings, is thrilled to announce its new partnerships with five major laboratories across the United States.

Embracing demand led primarily by millennial moms for healthier and safer pregnancy screenings, The Fresh Test™ is expanding to better serve expecting mothers looking for personalized care and information. They aim to provide a worry-free alternative to the glucola drink, supporting a clean and organic pregnancy journey for hip mamas nationwide.

"Fresh Test, LLC is passionate about improving the patient experience with additive-free diagnostic products," says founder Jacqueline Ramsey. "Women can now feel good about what goes in their body and baby. It took years of R&D and Regulatory work — and it was all worth it to see so many pregnant patients, MDs, and labs loving the product. I wish this was around when I was pregnant."

With its new strategic partnerships, Fresh Test, LLC extends its reach further into the U.S. market and strengthens its commitment to providing safe and superior-quality pregnancy screenings. Expecting moms can rest assured their and their babies' health and well-being are taken into account with every screening provided by Fresh Test.

Smart, savvy millennial mamas are changing the face of motherhood. From an increased awareness of maternal mental health to dedicated postpartum care, the idea of mother-as-martyr is out. Mothers today want innovative options that prioritize their own health just as much as their babies' health.

Vetted by dozens of doctors and midwives, the patented Fresh Test is now widely used in obstetric practices nationwide, including in birth centers and midwiferies. It is endorsed by LabCorp, one of the largest test laboratories worldwide, amongst many others. The Fresh Test™ is evidence-based, healthy, and delicious. Finally, there's an organic option any modern millennial mama would love.

About Fresh Test, LLC

Fresh Test, LLC is a Los Angeles-based company that provides safe, additive-free pregnancy screenings. At the heart of their mission is the desire to offer expecting mothers a worry-free pregnancy journey. For more information, visit http://www.freshtest.com.

Media Contact

GR0, (310) 439-1887, [email protected], gr0.com

SOURCE Fresh Test