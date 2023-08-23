The Front Line Foundation Will Commemorate the Sacrifices Made on September 11 with a Ceremony Prior to Golf Tournament

"This is always a very special and heartfelt day " Tweet this

"This is always a very special and heartfelt day where we honor those who have given of their lives to protect us," said Suzanne Holt, President and CEO of TFLF. "It is important that we pause and take a moment to remember the events of 9-11 and the many sacrifices our first responders make."

Since its inception in late 2018, TFLF has supported Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs and members of the National Guard across Minnesota, to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation's mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which is not included in department budgets. To date, The Frontline Foundation has paid out $368,000 in death benefits and equipment funding.

Each year TFLF hosts the Remembering 9.11 Tournament to raise awareness and funds to support Minnesota's first responders.

"It is always extra special when the tournament falls on the actual anniversary of 9-11," said Brent Rohlik, co-founder of TFLF. "We conduct one of the most fitting tributes to the sacrifices made on that fateful day. The events of that day 22 years ago created a rallying cry for people to step up and support and validate our first responders."

A number of VIP speakers will take part in the ceremony including Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt, Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry, St Paul Police Commander Tim Flynn and White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak.

Sheak, who was shot while on duty on January 24, is scheduled to say a few words about what TFLF's support has meant to him personally. Sheak, with the help of rehabilitation is back at work protecting the White Bear Lake community.

"I know firsthand, as a Foundation board member, the outstanding support given to our first responders," said Sheak. "Never did I think I would be speaking at a ceremony commemorating 9-11 as someone who was supported greatly by the very foundation, I am proud to serve."

After the ceremony, golfers will hit the links to show their support for all first responders in the state.

"This event is an important part of the work we do as a Foundation," said Holt. "With the support we receive we are able to ensure we will be there for the families of the first responders who pay the ultimate price."

Remembering 9.11 Golf Tournament At-A-Glance:

What: The Front Line Foundation Memorializes Minnesota's First Responders with a special ceremony commemorating 9-11-01.

When: Monday, Sept. 11. A 25-minute ceremony starts at 12-noon with color guard presentation including the playing of taps and remembrances.

Where: Edinburgh USA Golf Course, 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

Why: Fundraiser link to sponsor, donate or play in tournament https://www.thefrontlinemn.org/remembering911-golf-2023

Attention Radio /TV & Podcast Producers:

Any of the newsmakers named in this release are available to be scheduled for interviews live on early morning or midday news programs. To help make coordinating easy and hassle free, contact publicist Robb Leer at 612.701.0608.

For members of the media attending the ceremony, park in the main parking lot nearest the front door of the clubhouse. For a shuttle ride to the ceremony location please text publicist Robb Leer at 612.701.0608 and we can meet you at your vehicle with a golf cart to transport you and your camera gear to and from the ceremony.

About The Front Line Foundation:The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Frontline Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged, and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of needed safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information, please visit http://www.thefrontlinemn.org

Media Contact

Robb Leer, Leer Communication & Consultants, 6127010608, robbl@leercommunication.com

SOURCE Front Line Foundation