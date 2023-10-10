"The Future is Newark X Halsey Fest" Kicks Off School Year in Newark's Arts and Education District

"Halsey Fest is a vital piece in our commitment to create inclusive and equitable growth in Newark," said Evan Weiss, president and CEO of Newark Alliance. Tweet this

"Prudential is proud to support Halsey Fest, which underscores our commitment to strengthen the commercial corridors of our home city," said Shané Harris, vice president & head of social responsibility at Prudential Financial and president of The Prudential Foundation. "Small businesses and the arts are the lifeblood of our communities, and the Halsey Fest event series shines a spotlight on our city's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and exceptional local talent."

Halsey Fest, originally created in 2009 by local entrepreneurs and organizers with the support of Rutgers University - Newark, serves as a platform for celebrating the city's creators. The event highlights Newark's business owners, entrepreneurs and local culture, ultimately driving foot traffic to Newark's Halsey Street, a pillar of the city's downtown neighborhood.

"Halsey Fest is a vital piece in our commitment to create inclusive and equitable growth in Newark," said Evan Weiss, president and CEO of Newark Alliance. "Our organization is dedicated to supporting and developing Newarks innovators who are an essential piece to the city's economy."

"We are thrilled that our event series is providing a platform for local entrepreneurs and creatives that attracts Newarkers and regional visitors," added Ashley Mays, chief of place and real estate of Newark Alliance.

Halsey Fest will kick off its final edition of the festival series on November 25, coinciding with Small Business Saturday and welcoming the holiday season. Over four consecutive Saturdays, the event will rally Newark residents and visitors to support their local businesses. In collaboration with The Newark Gift Card, attendees can shop locally, attend bar crawls and scavenger hunts, and partake in an array of family-friendly winter activities. Stay tuned at halseyfestival.com and thenewarkgiftcard.com for more details!

