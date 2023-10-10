"The Future is Newark X Halsey Fest" Kicks Off School Year in Newark's Arts and Education District

Newark Alliance partnered with ANE Clothier and Off the Hanger to host the second installment of Halsey Fest, inviting locals to shop small for the school season
NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Future is Newark x Halsey Fest took over Newark's vibrant Arts and Education District, welcoming an estimated 3,000 attendees including students, Newark residents and employees. Presented by Newark Alliance, in partnership with locally owned and operated ANE Clothier and Off the Hanger, The Future is Newark x Halsey Fest offered an opportunity for residents and visitors to support the city's local businesses, entrepreneurs and non-profits in the heart of Downtown Newark's Arts District, Halsey Street.
Entertainer and entrepreneur, Alexandra Bernard Simmons, hosted the free event which offered an array of activities for people of all ages. The Future is Newark x Halsey Fest featured a mobile STEM experience by the Girl Scouts Heart of NJ, the Newark Story Bus by Newest Americans, a 360-photo booth sponsored by NJCRI, as well as artmaking activities provided by Newark Public Library, The Newark Museum, Newark Arts and STEAM URBAN. On stage, DJs including Amazing Grace and Bunkr provided music throughout the event. Anthony 'Solo' Harris, member of renowned Jersey Club group ENVY, drew a crowd of students from local high schools to activate more than just the kids zone, challenging them to 'rock their hips' all along Halsey Street. D Cross, hip hop emcee and one of the core instructors of NJPACs Arts Education's hip-hop program, opened up the live performances featuring HEZ and Khalil Jibran.
"Prudential is proud to support Halsey Fest, which underscores our commitment to strengthen the commercial corridors of our home city," said Shané Harris, vice president & head of social responsibility at Prudential Financial and president of The Prudential Foundation. "Small businesses and the arts are the lifeblood of our communities, and the Halsey Fest event series shines a spotlight on our city's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and exceptional local talent."
Halsey Fest, originally created in 2009 by local entrepreneurs and organizers with the support of Rutgers University - Newark, serves as a platform for celebrating the city's creators. The event highlights Newark's business owners, entrepreneurs and local culture, ultimately driving foot traffic to Newark's Halsey Street, a pillar of the city's downtown neighborhood.
"Halsey Fest is a vital piece in our commitment to create inclusive and equitable growth in Newark," said Evan Weiss, president and CEO of Newark Alliance. "Our organization is dedicated to supporting and developing Newarks innovators who are an essential piece to the city's economy."
"We are thrilled that our event series is providing a platform for local entrepreneurs and creatives that attracts Newarkers and regional visitors," added Ashley Mays, chief of place and real estate of Newark Alliance.
Halsey Fest will kick off its final edition of the festival series on November 25, coinciding with Small Business Saturday and welcoming the holiday season. Over four consecutive Saturdays, the event will rally Newark residents and visitors to support their local businesses. In collaboration with The Newark Gift Card, attendees can shop locally, attend bar crawls and scavenger hunts, and partake in an array of family-friendly winter activities. Stay tuned at halseyfestival.com and thenewarkgiftcard.com for more details!
ABOUT NEWARK ALLIANCE
Through the strength and collaboration of our Members, Newark Alliance aims to drive inclusive economic growth for all of Newark. Our vision is to work collaboratively to cement Newark's status as one of America's most diverse, prosperous, exciting and equitable cities, serving as a national model for inclusive economic growth. We are an organization of diverse leaders from various institutions who believe that doing good work in Newark is an ongoing commitment and task of the Alliance and each member. Stay up to date on Newark Alliance's latest news by following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
