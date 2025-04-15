The Future of AI Analytics on Chronic Pain and Neurological DHTs in Clinical Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will focus on the practical application of mobile-first platforms using embedded wearable diagnostic algorithms to measure objective endpoints in chronic pain and neurological disease within clinical studies. Post this

This webinar will focus on the practical application of mobile-first platforms using embedded wearable diagnostic algorithms to measure objective endpoints in chronic pain and neurological disease within clinical studies. The frequent comorbidity between chronic pain and neurological disease can skew study outcomes as chronic pain often coexists with neurological conditions.

This overlap makes it challenging to isolate treatment effects on each condition using visual analog scale (VAS) and fit-for-purpose electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) tools. New diagnostic devices address this challenge by combining subjective data capture with objective DDC, helping identify bias when detecting significant treatment changes compared to baseline.

These innovative diagnostic devices leverage wearable textile sensors that collect electrical, optical, thermal and cellular signals through minimally invasive methods, transmitting endpoints directly to mobile DHTs or indirectly via wearable transmitters. The integration of patient-centric metrics within smartphone apps enhances patient engagement and retention, supporting eCOA and electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) measurements alongside diagnostic data from chronic pain and neurological assessments in both responsive and non-responsive patients.

The evolution of DHT devices extends beyond improved patient experience and enhanced data capture. These devices also feed data into clinical data lakes, enabling AI-powered big data analytics and targeted machine learning to accelerate drug and device research and development. These innovations represent a shift away from traditional reliance on clinician assessments and self-reported data, providing a richer, more objective foundation for clinical diagnosis and monitoring.

In summary, the combined impact of clinical science and new DHT technologies offers a natural next step toward improved diagnostics and monitoring of chronic pain, neurological diseases and psychiatric conditions, including Parkinson's disease, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorder, depression, epilepsy and stroke prognosis. The adoption of DHTs also addresses the need for cost-saving direct data capture, efficient data management and real-time analysis, helping reduce interpretation bias, white-coat anxiety and detachment from clinical sites — all while easing burdens on both patients and healthcare providers. This panel brings together industry experts from Crucial Data Solutions, BioTraceIT Ltd., and Firefly Neuroscience for an informative review and engaging discussion.

Register for this insightful webinar to explore how DHTs and AI analytics are reshaping clinical research for chronic pain and neurological conditions. Register today to secure your spot!

Join Jim Bob Ward, CEO, Crucial Data Solutions; Paul Grady, Founder, Crucial Data Solutions; Katie Hickey, Global Clinical Program Director, BioTraceIT Ltd.; and Gil Issachar, Chief Technology Officer, Firefly Neuroscience, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Future of AI Analytics on Chronic Pain and Neurological DHTs in Clinical Research.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks