The Future of Brunello di Montalcino: A Pivotal Shift in the Vintage Assessment System

The Consorzio del Brunello, in cooperation with Gabriele Gorelli MW, Andrea Lonardi MW and specialized partner, Copernico Srl, share the details of a new vintage evaluation method, a valuable instrument for communication and for posterity.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino has introduced a groundbreaking vintage assessment system for its renowned Brunello wines, signaling a notable shift from the traditional star-based rating model. "This new approach represents a significant evolution in how Brunello vintages are assessed," said Fabrizio Bindocci, President of the Consorzio. "Moving away from the star rating allows for a more detailed and relevant understanding of each year's wine, especially as we face challenges related to climate change and shifting market demands."

The Consorzio has created a qualitative evaluation process designed to give an empirical definition of each vintage. Historically, the Consorzio employed a star rating system (1–5), with the official score assigned at the Benvenuto Brunello trade show just four months post-harvest. The pandemic restrictions led to a suspension of this system. This disruption opened the door for a thorough reevaluation and establishment of a more refined assessment framework. 2020 was declared as a 5-star vintage and its presentation at Benvenuto Brunello 2024 (14-18 November) offers an opportunity to flank the old system with the new.

Brunello di Montalcino will be the first denomination to evaluate wines that are bottled and market-ready. Expert local partner Copernico will elaborate meteorological patterns from the last 25 years to contextualize average conditions and seasonal development. Copernico, consultant in High Tech Farming has developed a unique way to present seasonal data that is relevant to the different slopes and areas of Montalcino, via 40+ weather stations data located within the Brunello territory.

The new model emphasizes the integration of objective data that are crucial for understanding each vintage. By focusing on key conditions such as temperature fluctuations and rainfall patterns, which directly influence the Sangiovese grape, this approach ensures a comprehensive and internationally relevant assessment. The result is an authoritative evaluation, offering greater insights for producers, stakeholders, and consumers alike.

As part of this transition, an international panel of eight Masters of Wine (MWs) will evaluate the 2020 Brunello. This unprecedented panel embodies the highest standards of wine expertise. The MWs will assess the wines using rigorous criteria that highlight stylistic nuances, weather impact, and evolving consumption trends.

The inaugural panel, led by Italian MWs Gabriele Gorelli and Andrea Lonardi, features experts from Europe and the United States, including Madeleine Stenwreth (Sweden), Justin Knock (UK), Michelle Cherutti-Kowal (UK), Tracey Dobbin (France), Frank Roeder (Germany), and Philip Goodband (USA). Their evaluations will be revealed on November 16th at the Teatro degli Astrusi in Montalcino, followed by a discussion on the evolving role of wine consortia in shaping quality standards.

Tailored specifically to Montalcino, this model will be an instrument that highlights the unique identity of each vintage, The goal is not only to establish a pioneering system that is unique to the appellation but to provide a deeper method to communicate the peculiarity of each vintage.

For more information: https://www.consorziobrunellodimontalcino.it/index.php?lg=en

Media Contact

Bianca Panichi, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Consorzio del vino Brunello di Montalcino