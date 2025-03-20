The Future of Clinical Research: Leveraging ICH E6(R3) Updates and Technology Innovation for Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers will cut through the hype and get real about what is working, what is a total headache and what we all need to do to stay competitive in an industry that is always evolving. Post this

Which regulatory changes are legitimate considerations, which are on the horizon and which are business as usual?

Is new technology making trials more efficient or just adding complexity (and cost)? And most importantly—where is the real opportunity?

The expert speakers will cut through the hype and get real about what is working, what is a total headache and what we all need to do to stay competitive in an industry that is always evolving.

Register for this webinar to gain expert perspectives on the latest ICH E6(R3) updates, the impact of emerging tech solutions and strategies to stay competitive in an increasingly complex industry.

Join Brad Hightower, CEO, Hightower Clinical; Edye Edens, Senior Attorney, Kulkarni Law Firm; and Michael Keens, CEO, Sabai IRB, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Future of Clinical Research: Leveraging ICH E6(R3) Updates and Technology Innovation for Success.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks