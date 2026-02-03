The Future of Eye Skincare Arrives: Eyederm Cosmetics Launches Skincare Beauty Line Developed by Eye Doctors

As dry eye and skin sensitivity rise due to screens, aging, and environmental stress, Eyederm Cosmetics introduces a doctor-developed eye skincare line that bridges anti-aging and eye health. Created by eye doctors, Eyederm offers clean, irritation-free solutions that deliver real results while prioritizing long-term ocular comfort.
PRAIRIEVILLE, La., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eyederm Cosmetics debuts a category-defining eye skincare line where medical credibility meets high-performance beauty.
Exclusively developed by ophthalmologists and optometrists, Eyederm smooths, brightens, and hydrates the delicate eye area, delivering anti-aging results without irritation.
Anti-Aging Meets Eye Health
The skin around the eyes is five times thinner than the rest of the face, yet it absorbs every serum, cream, and cosmetic applied to it. Traditional products often contain irritants that can trigger inflammation, disrupt the tear film, clog oil glands, and may sometimes contribute to dry eye disease.
Founded by optometrist Dr. Joshua Davidson of Williamson Eye Center, Eyederm combines medical expertise with clean, gentle formulations to deliver radiant, anti-aging results without irritating the delicate eye area.
The Medical Innovation Behind the Beauty
Each Eyederm formula is rigorously tested by eye care specialists to ensure it improves the look of the eye area while protecting ocular health. Exceeding U.S. and EU clean-beauty standards, the brand removes over 1,500 potentially harmful ingredients and is:
- Fragrance-free
- Paraben- and sulfate-free
- Prostaglandin-free
- Non-comedogenic
- Cruelty-free, with vegan-friendly options
This medical-grade line uniquely pairs anti-aging effectiveness with eye-safe formulations, offering beauty that protects as dry eye becomes increasingly common through the impacts of screens, aging, and environmental stressors.
Eye-Friendly, High-Performance Products
Light, clean, and clinically safe, Eyederm delivers visible smoothing, brightening, and hydration, minus the irritation.
Hero products include:
- Under Eye Patches – Hydrate, de-puff, and refresh instantly.
- Eye Bag Reducer Cream – Smooths and minimizes puffiness with peptides.
- Microneedle Under Eye Patches – Dissolvable hyaluronic acid micro-dots target fine lines and deliver deep hydration.
- Microneedle Forehead Patch – Smooths lines on the high-movement forehead area without irritation.
A Rising Crisis
Dry eye affects over 16 million Americans, and most skincare products overlook the delicate eye area. Eyederm fills this gap, offering eye-doctor–developed products that enhance appearance while actively supporting eye comfort and long-term ocular health.
"There is no beauty without healthy eyes," says Dr. Davidson. "Our mission is simple: protect the eyes, elevate the skin, and give people confidence that feels as good as it looks."
Availability
Available now at EyedermCosmetics.com. Explore this eye doctor–developed skincare line today, with expanded distribution planned throughout 2026.
To stay connected, learn more about new product launches, and follow educational content, visit EyedermCosmetics.com or follow Eyederm on social media (@EyedermCosmetics).
About Eyederm Cosmetics
Eyederm Cosmetics is the first skincare line developed by a team of optometrists and ophthalmologists, uniquely combining high-performance anti-aging results with formulations that actively protect eye health. With clinical oversight, rigorous safety standards, and medical-grade ingredients, Eyederm is setting a new standard for clean, safe, and effective beauty. Learn more at EyedermCosmetics.com.
Wholesale opportunities are available for qualified retailers and professional partners. Eye care practices, clinics, and specialty retailers—including retail partners such as DryEye Rescue—interested in carrying Eyederm Cosmetics can learn more and apply at https://eyedermcosmetics.com/pages/distributors.
Media Contact
Jacque Forsatto - Project Manager, Digital & Media Initiatives, Eyederm Cosmetics, 1 (561) 926-3969, [email protected], EyedermCosmetics.com
SOURCE Eyederm Cosmetics
