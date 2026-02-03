The Future of Eye Skincare Arrives: Eyederm Cosmetics Launches Skincare Beauty Line Developed by Eye Doctors

"As dry eye and skin sensitivity increase, women need products designed specifically for the eye area—not repurposed skincare. Eyederm delivers hydration, smoothing, and rejuvenation while working in harmony with the eye, without irritation." — Dr. Joshua Davidson, Founder. Post this

Anti-Aging Meets Eye Health

The skin around the eyes is five times thinner than the rest of the face, yet it absorbs every serum, cream, and cosmetic applied to it. Traditional products often contain irritants that can trigger inflammation, disrupt the tear film, clog oil glands, and may sometimes contribute to dry eye disease.

Founded by optometrist Dr. Joshua Davidson of Williamson Eye Center, Eyederm combines medical expertise with clean, gentle formulations to deliver radiant, anti-aging results without irritating the delicate eye area.

The Medical Innovation Behind the Beauty

Each Eyederm formula is rigorously tested by eye care specialists to ensure it improves the look of the eye area while protecting ocular health. Exceeding U.S. and EU clean-beauty standards, the brand removes over 1,500 potentially harmful ingredients and is:

Fragrance-free

Paraben- and sulfate-free

Prostaglandin-free

Non-comedogenic

Cruelty-free, with vegan-friendly options

This medical-grade line uniquely pairs anti-aging effectiveness with eye-safe formulations, offering beauty that protects as dry eye becomes increasingly common through the impacts of screens, aging, and environmental stressors.

Eye-Friendly, High-Performance Products

Light, clean, and clinically safe, Eyederm delivers visible smoothing, brightening, and hydration, minus the irritation.

Hero products include:

A Rising Crisis

Dry eye affects over 16 million Americans, and most skincare products overlook the delicate eye area. Eyederm fills this gap, offering eye-doctor–developed products that enhance appearance while actively supporting eye comfort and long-term ocular health.

"There is no beauty without healthy eyes," says Dr. Davidson. "Our mission is simple: protect the eyes, elevate the skin, and give people confidence that feels as good as it looks."

Availability

Available now at EyedermCosmetics.com. Explore this eye doctor–developed skincare line today, with expanded distribution planned throughout 2026.

About Eyederm Cosmetics

Eyederm Cosmetics is the first skincare line developed by a team of optometrists and ophthalmologists, uniquely combining high-performance anti-aging results with formulations that actively protect eye health. With clinical oversight, rigorous safety standards, and medical-grade ingredients, Eyederm is setting a new standard for clean, safe, and effective beauty. Learn more at EyedermCosmetics.com.

Wholesale opportunities are available for qualified retailers and professional partners. Eye care practices, clinics, and specialty retailers—including retail partners such as DryEye Rescue—interested in carrying Eyederm Cosmetics can learn more and apply at https://eyedermcosmetics.com/pages/distributors.

