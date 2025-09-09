The Future of Facial Rejuvenation is Here: Dr. Kevin Sadati Leads the Charge with the Preservation Facelift

"The goal isn't just to lift," says Dr. Sadati. "It's to preserve what's vital—vascular integrity, soft tissue connections, and natural movement—while delivering a result that looks fresh, not frozen." Post this

Anatomy Meets Innovation: At the core of the Preservation Facelift is a radical shift in surgical philosophy: less disruption, more precision. By minimizing unnecessary skin undermining, the procedure preserves key vascular and fibrous structures between the skin and SMAS (Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System). This anatomical conservation protects skin blood supply, reduces the risk of necrosis, and promotes faster, healthier healing.

"The goal isn't just to lift," says Dr. Sadati. "It's to preserve what's vital—vascular integrity, soft tissue connections, and natural movement—while delivering a result that looks fresh, not frozen."

Sharper Jawlines, Tighter Necks: The Sadati Signature

Dr. Sadati's version of the Preservation Facelift goes further by incorporating cutting-edge techniques for enhanced results:

* Rotating Pedicled SMAS Flap: This maneuver provides sharp, sculpted definition at the jawline—particularly at the gonial angle—without the trauma of broad subcutaneous dissection.

* Purse-String Platysma Sutures: Adapted from the "hammock lift" concept, this technique tightens the neck with minimal incision and maximum effect, refining the cervicomental angle while avoiding tearing or nerve injury.

A Proven Leader in Facial Surgery: Dr. Sadati has performed over 5,000 facelifts and is internationally regarded as one of the top innovators in facial rejuvenation. He has published numerous original techniques in facelifting, including his most recent scientific research on the Preservation Facelift, which was published in the prestigious Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Journal—the official journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

He has also presented his Preservation Facelift technique at national and international plastic surgery conferences, sharing his expertise with top surgeons around the world and helping set new standards for the field.

Natural Midface Rejuvenation—Without the Risk

A key challenge in facial surgery is achieving vertical lift of the midface while preserving nerve safety. Dr. Sadati answers this with controlled access to the prezygomatic space and zygomatic ligaments, paired with finger-assisted malar elevation. The result? A lifted cheek, smoother nasolabial folds, and restored facial harmony—executed in an avascular, low-risk plane.

Less Trauma, Faster Recovery, Better Outcomes:

Because of the technique's conservative undermining and high-definition SMAS manipulation, patients report:

Less bruising and swelling

Shorter downtime

Superior skin quality post-surgery

This approach is supported by biomechanical studies and clinical evidence, including work by Roskies et al. and cadaveric research on facial fat compartmentalization by Rohrich and Pessa.

Not Just a Name—A Philosophy: The term Preservation Facelift is more than semantics. Like preservation rhinoplasty, it marks a deeper transformation in surgical mindset. It's about honoring facial anatomy, conserving structural integrity, and achieving rejuvenation that doesn't just look good—it feels natural.

Dr. Sadati concludes: "This isn't just another facelift. It's a smarter one. A safer one. And in the right hands, it's the most beautiful one."

About Dr. Kevin Sadati

Dr. Kevin Sadati is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, and artist, renowned for his innovative techniques and natural-looking results. With more than two decades of experience and over 5,000 facelifts performed, he has become one of the nation's most trusted names in facial plastic surgery. His work has been published in leading medical journals, and his techniques have been presented on global stages.

Media Contact

Kevin s Sadati, Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery, 1 9494858101, [email protected], Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery

SOURCE Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery