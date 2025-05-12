The Future of Florida Homebuilding Is Steel and Concrete: SDS Unleashes the Epicore® Concrete Roof Advantage Amid Insurance Crisis

Wilkinson adds, "Florida builders are being squeezed from all sides—between code requirements, escalating insurance premiums, and schedule pressures. Epicore offers a smarter way forward. It's structurally superior, mold and termite resistant, storm-tested, and surprisingly affordable." Post this

Epicore has long been a staple of commercial construction for its structural strength and long-span capabilities. Thanks to new design breakthroughs and SDS's turnkey installation model, that same performance is available to Florida homeowners and builders facing the twin pressures of rising premiums and intensifying storms. These roofs are built to withstand Category 5 hurricanes, resist mold and termites, and can slash homeowners' insurance costs, often by thousands annually. Over the life of a mortgage, the savings become transformative.

Insurance carriers increasingly favor concrete roofs due to their superior performance, which directly translates into premium reductions. Florida homeowners can save an average of 10% annually on insurance premiums by switching to a concrete roof system. This adds up to thousands of dollars over a typical 30-year mortgage, often exceeding $20,000 in lifetime savings.

Concrete roofs also avoid the common age-related policy cancellations that plague tile, shingle, and metal roofs. Whereas other materials are limited by strict insurer-imposed age thresholds—10–20 years on average—concrete roofs boast a lifespan of 50 to 100 years, allowing homeowners to bypass early replacement demands and remain compliant with state-backed policies like Citizens. Additionally, because of their seamless and monolithic structure, concrete roofs significantly reduce claims tied to leaks, wind, and fire. They carry a Class A fire rating, resist mold and termites, and can withstand Category 5 hurricane conditions with minimal damage. Homes with concrete walls and roofs may also qualify for a 'superior construction' insurance rating, increasing eligibility and reducing premiums.

Unlike traditional cast-in-place concrete roofs requiring labor-intensive forming, stripping, and grinding, Epicore uses galvanized G90 steel that stays in place after the pour. There's no stripping. No delays. Just clean, fast structural performance. And because Epicore is 100% American-made and rolled in Bartow, Florida, it's immune to tariffs and global supply chain instability—an increasingly critical concern for today's builders. Material arrives just 10 days after design approval, and SDS handles everything in-house—from design coordination and shoring to full installation.

Wilkinson adds, "Florida builders are being squeezed from all sides—between code requirements, escalating insurance premiums, and schedule pressures. Epicore offers a smarter way forward. It's structurally superior, mold and termite resistant, storm-tested, and surprisingly affordable."

And the aesthetic doesn't come at the cost of durability. One of SDS's latest projects—a stunning 6/12 pitched concrete roof in Miami—demonstrates that Epicore isn't just for flat roofs anymore. It's a viable, scalable option for luxury homes, storm-resilient construction, and anything in between.

Drone footage of this and other builds is now available on the gallery page at www.sdecks.com, showcasing the clean execution and rapid installation of the Epicore system across a wide range of project types.

Beyond Custom Homes, SDS is also delivering Epicore systems for:

Multifamily and townhome communities

Apartment buildings and student housing

Assisted Living Facilities (ALFs)

Military barracks and government projects

SDS encourages architects, builders, contractors, and homeowners to bring any residential or commercial projects currently in design for review. With a fully integrated system, rapid delivery timelines, and unmatched structural performance, Epicore is the right answer at the right time, especially for those navigating Florida's evolving building and insurance landscape.

About SDS

Structural Deck Systems (SDS) is Florida's premier provider of Epicore® steel and concrete roof and deck systems. Based on Florida's East Coast, SDS is veteran-owned, proudly American-made, and backed by over 30 years of structural expertise. With deep roots in Florida construction and a commitment to building smarter, SDS is redefining how the state protects what matters most.

Media Contact

Chad Wilkinson, SDS Structural Deck Systems - Epicore®, 1 772-216-1852, [email protected], www.sdecks.com

SOURCE SDS Structural Deck Systems - Epicore®