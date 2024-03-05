The Future of Food Returns with a Weekend of Activations in Austin to Inspire a Wider Breadth of Conversations about Food

The events will delve into the cutting-edge technologies, visionary leadership, investment opportunities, and innovative strategies shaping tomorrow's food landscape. Post this

"This is an exciting, evolutionary year for The Future of Food," said Que Fagan, co-organizer of The Future of Food. "After five years of growing a trusted ecosystem around an annual event for diverse conversations relating to the future of food, for 2024 we are making sure to continue to produce what we have come to be known for, but also with an eye on expanding our educational and media footprint to reach more people, communities and builders as the new Steward of The Future of Food."

Started in 2020, The Future of Food began as an online ClubHouse conversation that led to the creation of an annual event held at SXSW from 2021 to 2023. This year the event is growing into a more dynamic, mobile event series with the goal to expand conversations about food across the country. The new event model will highlight three key components: thought leadership, experiential culinary showcases, and curated partnership activations.

"If we silo our discussions about food, we miss the threads that connect us all. Building a better food system for tomorrow requires great minds and passionate people coming together to learn from each other." said Robert Nathan Allen, co-organizer of The Future of Food. "We are grateful for the support of our partners who are aligned in our belief: we have a responsibility to build inclusive places and spaces to foster these conversations. We are equipping audiences with the information and resources necessary to make better informed decisions on what they choose to eat and why."

2024 event schedule:

Friday, March 8, 2024 : To kick off the weekend, The Future of Food is hosting a VIP reception with Black Future House for diverse Food Speakers and capital investors in town, at 6 p.m. , located at The Guild, 1211 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702. Later in the evening, The Future of Food will be joining inKind Capital as a media partner for their celebration with investors, restaurateurs, and tech and food media at Guest House at 8 p.m. , to highlight the food, technology, media, and people driving the future of food forward.





Saturday, March 9, 2024: From 2-2:45 p.m. at Black Future House, The Future of Food will host a curated discussion and Q&A session with Arlan Hamilton, renowned investor, founder, and managing partner of Backstage Capital, discussing "Your First Million…," food startup investments, personal connections to food and more.





Sunday, March 10, 2024: The Future of Food @ Capital Factory, located at 701 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701; The Future of Food will be hosting thought leadership discussions and short-presentations on a wide range of future-food topics, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Notable speakers including Dr. Temple Grandin, Arlan Hamilton, Julia Collins, Ennis Olson and more will share their stories, insights and ideas about the future of food.

Sponsors for the events include Athletic Greens, inKind Capital, City of Austin Office of Sustainability, TD Beef, Breedr, and Tito's Vodka with additional support from JDI, Perissos Vineyards, Sunday Afternoon Foundation, Little Herds and more.

Continuing its legacy of accessibility, The Future of Food's Saturday programming at Black Future House is open to the public, and Sunday's event at Capital Factory will be open to the public and streamed on The Future of Food's YouTube channel.

About Future of Food:

The Future of Food is an event series creating interactive, memorable, and meaningful experiences that inspire and educate the public about their influence as food consumers; bring together communities from around the world who are siloed by political divides, business sectors, and socioeconomic realities; and make accessible, diverse, and innovative spaces focused on the future food system.

