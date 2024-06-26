The Future of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Precision Medicine Approach, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

They will discuss the mechanism of action of these drugs, their clinical benefits and the innovative strides being made to enhance their efficacy and patient compliance through novel delivery systems. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speaker will examine the multi-decade journey of GLP-1 receptor agonists from initial discovery to their current status as a cornerstone in the management of metabolic disorders. They will discuss the mechanism of action of these drugs, their clinical benefits and the innovative strides being made to enhance their efficacy and patient compliance through novel delivery systems.

They will also highlight the evolution of GLP-1 receptor agonists, showcasing improvements in drug efficacy and delivery that have expanded their indications from diabetes to weight management and beyond. The discussion will include a review of the latest advancements such as the introduction of once-weekly injectable forms and oral preparations that promise to improve patient adherence and outcomes.

Furthermore, the webinar will explore the critical role of these drugs in the broader context of healthcare, including their potential to reduce major cardiovascular events and support sustainable healthcare practices. As we look towards the future, the webinar will focus on the integration of precision medicine principles in the development and application of GLP-1 receptor agonists.

The speaker will also argue for a targeted approach, where genetic and pharmacogenomic data are utilized to tailor treatments to individual patient profiles, thereby optimizing therapeutic outcomes and minimizing adverse effects. The webinar will conclude with a discussion on the ethical, economic and clinical implications of widespread GLP-1 use and the strategies to make these powerful therapies accessible while ensuring they deliver on their promise of transforming patient care in diabetes and obesity management.

Join Dr. Yuri Fesko, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Quest Diagnostics, for the live webinar on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

