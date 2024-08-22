The Future of Milk, Flat Out: milkadamia Introduces Flat Pack Oat Milk, Forging a New Frontier in Sustainable Plant-Based Milk in the U.S. Market

"With the launch of our Flat Pack line, we're redefining industry innovation by significantly cutting packaging waste and carbon emissions, aligning with our commitment to responsible eco-stewardship," said Jim Richards, CEO of milkadamia Post this

This pre-cycled product significantly reduces ecological costs by minimizing transportation bulk and packaging, shifting the focus from post-consumer waste management to proactive reduction, allowing consumers to make a direct positive impact on the planet.

"Our ethos at milkadamia, deeply rooted in regenerative farming and sustainability, originates from our humble beginnings as a small, family-owned macadamia farm, guiding us over the past decade in shaping a more sustainable trajectory for our planet," said Jim Richards, CEO of milkadamia. "With the launch of our Flat Pack line, we're redefining industry innovation by significantly cutting packaging waste and carbon emissions, aligning with our commitment to responsible eco-stewardship."

Harnessing innovative technology, milkadamia delivers on its promise of a 'ticket to a better future,' and meets growing demands for environmentally-friendly products.

How It Works: milkadamia Flat Pack Organic Oat Milk:

Innovation with Purpose: Oat milk paste is printed into sheets using a proprietary 2D-printing process. Sheets are then packed in compact, lightweight packaging, reducing packaging waste and cutting down on carbon emissions due to lighter shipping weights.

Simple: Made from high-quality ingredients without fillers or artificial additives, ensuring a clean, fresh taste and fully customizable texture.

Worthwhile Effort: Each sheet makes 8fl oz of oat milk and reduces food waste with its easily portionable sheets and extended shelf life. To enjoy, just tear off the desired quantity and blend with water for 30 seconds for the ideal consistency or soak sheets overnight and shake. Foams beautifully for any and all milk occasions.

"The spontaneous movement for plant-based diets has catalyzed our mission to make responsibly-created, delightful plant-based products that champion a lighter way of living," said Ipek Erdogan-Trinkaus, Chief Commercial Officer. "Shifting the hard work of doing the right thing for the Earth from the consumer to the manufacturer is how we define pre-cycling, with our Flat Pack. It's a rewarding pursuit to support people who care about making food choices that contribute to a hopeful, abundant future for our planet."

The product is now available for retail distribution, with an anticipated roll-out online and on shelves, in January 2025.

Find milkadamia's existing lines of macadamia nut milks at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, Albertsons, Target, HEB and more, as well as Amazon.

About milkadamia

milkadamia is a premium plant-based milk deliciously made from raw, never-roasted macadamias. The line of uniquely taste-full milks have a smooth, subtle taste and milky creaminess, while nurturing the Earth through the support of regenerative farming practices on its farms in Australia.

Offering a symphony of flavors to delight each day, milkadamia is best served with or in coffee, smoothies, or culinary creations – always dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and non-GMO.

With roots in family-run, regenerative farms, milkadamia is exploring new ways to deliver on its promise of a 'ticket to a better future' with its new line of Organic Flat Pack plant-based milks.

milkadamia is available in over 13,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, Albertsons, Target, and online via Amazon.

For more information, visit http://www.milkadamia.com.

