The Future of Mobile Power and Computing: Power1 Unveils Game-Changing Accessory System at CES 2024

Power1's new system, set to release at CES 2024, charges iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches and features custom, snap-on accessories that will change how content creators, gamers and everyday users get the most out of their iPhone.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leading innovator in mobile charging solutions, Power1 is set to excite tech enthusiasts at CES 2024 with the launch of its patented, on-device, charging and accessory system. This cutting-edge device redefines how people will charge iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches and introduces a versatile snap-on accessory system.
The heart of the new Power1 system lives in a patented station that features both wireless charging and an accessory dock, all seamlessly integrated within a protective case. This dual functionality is designed to meet the diverse needs of today's tech-savvy consumers. Power1 is the first product to offer on-device, reverse wireless charging, allowing users to harness the power of their iPhone's battery for AirPods or Apple Watch charging simply by placing the devices on the iPhone. Whether utilizing the iPhone's battery, a supplemental Power1 battery, or connecting to a wall adapter, the wireless power feature ensures seamless and efficient charging.
The wireless charging feature also supports reverse charging of just about any device that is compatible with standard charging coils. This innovative feature exemplifies Power1's commitment to providing a comprehensive charging solution for a wide range of devices.
"The latest additions to the iPhone have propelled the industry into the golden age of accessories, and we are beyond excited to launch our 2024 Power1 product lineup," said John Merenda, CEO of ODA Systems. "Power1's new design utilizes the iPhone's USB-C and Reverse Charging features by seamlessly integrating them into a category-creating, all-in-one, charging and accessory system."
Power1 goes beyond charging by incorporating a novel Accessory Dock. This integrated dock not only hardlines, electrically connects accessories to the iPhone via USB-C but also leverages the iPhone's MagSafe magnets for effortless accessory attaching and detaching. Power1 introduces a suite of interchangeable, snap-on/off accessories designed to enhance the user experience. The initial module lineup includes a Power Bank, Apple Watch charger, 1TB SSD Memory, and a 6-port hub. Tailored to meet the needs of content creators, gamers, and enthusiasts alike, these accessories open a myriad possibilities for Power1 users.
Power1's new design officially launches at CES 2024 and is compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 15,15 Plus, and AirPods Pro gens 1 & 2, AirPods Gen 3, and Apple watches.
About ODA Systems
ODA Systems is an innovative technology design company based out of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. It has developed a broad portfolio of domestic and international patents and a series of products that provide fundamental and unique solutions to charging, storage and protection of our most important devices. For more information, visit https://gopower1.com/.
