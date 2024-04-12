The Future of Pickleball Launches in Maryland Heights, St. Louis

Hi Pickle Club announces the opening of its inaugural location in Maryland Heights, set to occur in the fourth quarter of 2024

ST. LOUIS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hi Pickle Club, a pioneering tech-driven pickleball wellness facility, proudly announces the opening of its inaugural location in Maryland Heights, set to occur in the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a significant milestone for pickleball enthusiasts.

Hi Pickle Club boasts a cutting-edge facility comprising eight regulation-sized pickleball courts, complete with players lounges and modern locker rooms. Additionally, the venue will house a state-of-the-art cross-training facility operated by affiliate HiDow, renowned for its expertise in electrotherapy, recovery, wellness, and sports medicine.

Designed to surpass the standards set by USA Pickleball (USAP) and the American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), this facility sets new benchmarks for surface quality, cushioning, lighting glare reduction, and overall health and well-being standards.

Scheduled for launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, Hi Pickle Club will offer seamless, on-demand court reservations via its dedicated app, featuring instant replays, integration with DUPR rankings, and contactless entry systems. Furthermore, the courts and venue will be available for a range of events, classes, and coaching sessions.

