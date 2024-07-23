The Future of Shipping Containers by CloudSort Corporation Is a Finalist & Honorable Mention in Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Awards

"This recognition for CloudSort's reusable pallet containers recognizes our ongoing effort to help our clients turn their sustainability ambitions into action." - Derek Szopa, Founder & CEO Post this

"CloudSort is honored to be recognized in Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Awards," said Derek Szopa, CEO of CloudSort®. "We recognize that supply chain leaders are increasingly motivated to reduce environmental damage from cardboard while improving economic outcomes. This recognition for CloudSort's reusable pallet containers recognizes our ongoing effort to help our clients turn their sustainability ambitions into action."

"This year's honorees show how essential creativity is to the process of innovation," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "It's inspiring to see how some of the best minds across industries are using design to shape our world for the better."

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online, and winners and finalists are featured in the Summer issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands July 30, 2024.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list.

About CloudSort Corporation

Incorporated in Bellevue, WA in 2019, CloudSort is a technology company that enables organizations to redesign how goods move through the supply chain. Mr. Szopa's pioneering vision for the middle mile drives efficiency, flexibility, and scalability. No other provider offers a standalone, cloud-based sortation software solution that, paired with proprietary smart container solutions, enables organizations to sort smarter, route better, and unlock competitive advantage across the largest link in the supply chain. The future of logistics is agile and unbound. www.cloudsort.com

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

