The Future of Streaming Sports, Esports, and Gaming Unveiled at Streaming Media NYC

Streaming Media NYC will also offer more than 40 sessions with more than 100 speakers spread across 3 days designed for the entire streaming and connected TV ecosystem, from content producers to ad buyers.

Streaming Media speakers include:

Andy Beach , CTO, Media & Entertainment, Worldwide, Microsoft

, CTO, Media & Entertainment, Worldwide, Microsoft Danielle Carney , Head of US Video and Live Sports Sales, Amazon Ads

, Head of US Video and Live Sports Sales, Amazon Ads Charlie Collier , President, Roku

, President, Roku Steve Ellis , Chief Operating Officer, Paramount Advertising

, Chief Operating Officer, Paramount Advertising Laura Florence , SVP Global FAST Channels, Fremantle

, SVP Global FAST Channels, Fremantle Alison Kolodny , Senior Product Manager, VOD Streaming , JWP

, Senior Product Manager, , JWP Chris Regina , Chief Content Officer, TCL

, Chief Content Officer, TCL Liz Riemersma , Vice President of Strategy & Business Development–Video Service, DISH Network

, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development–Video Service, DISH Network Nishant Sirohi , Senior Manager, Paramount Live Video

, Senior Manager, Paramount Live Video Sujana Sooreddy, Senior Software Engineer, Netflix

See the full list here: https://www.streamingmedia.com/Conferences/NYC2024/SpeakerList.aspx

"We curated the event to offer transparent and frank debate about stuff we gotta address and the changes we must make. We'll roll up our collective sleeves and explore—get this—actual solutions to the real challenges our industry faces. No talking points. No pablum. Just good, honest discussions between the biggest brains we could find," says Evan Shapiro, Media Cartographer and Streaming Media Host and Chair.

Shapiro adds, "I promise you Streaming Media NYC will be three days of unfiltered conversation, massive idea collision, and flat-out fun."

Learn more:

Registration for the conference is available here: https://www.streamingmedia.com/Conferences/NYC2024/Register.aspx

Get the latest on Streaming Media NYC speakers, keynotes, and sessions by viewing the agenda here: https://www.streamingmedia.com/Conferences/NYC2024/Program.aspx

Qualified media representatives are invited to attend the conference. Registration is open to working journalists and analysts with commercial news organizations. Media representatives should request credentials here:

https://www.streamingmedia.com/Conferences/nyc2024/Press.aspx

About StreamingMedia.com Events

StreamingMedia.com's conferences and expos are the world's largest and most prestigious events for the business and technology of online, OTT, and CTV video. Bringing together leading companies and technologies, StreamingMedia.com events are the industry's meeting place for streaming media professionals who want to learn, network, and make business deals. Executives and decision makers from all over the world attend these annual events. Focused on the business of streaming media in the media and entertainment, enterprise, education, and broadcast sectors, these shows are the industry's leading forum, bringing together digital media experts and professionals to exchange ideas, strategies, and success stories.

