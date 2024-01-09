The Future of Transportation Is Electric: Focus Publishes 'The State of Charge' Special Report on the Future of Battery Tech

"The Focus 'State of Charge' report reveals which battery type will dominate and shape the future of electrified transportation and which battery chemistry is the most worthy of EV automakers' R&D spend," said Jard van Ingen, CEO and co-founder of Focus. Post this

Automakers are aware of the challenges. An October 2022 Reuters analysis revealed automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support production. Recent high interest rates are hindering the ambitions of climate regulators and automakers to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. However, EV sales remain strong, according to an October 2023 report by Cox Automotive. They surpassed 300,000 units in the U.S. for the first time in Q3 2023, and in September 2023, they grew 14.3% in the European Union and 22% in China, the world's largest EV market.

The Focus 'State of Charge' EV battery report includes the following major findings:

Lithium-based batteries remain the most viable in the near term: As the most established battery chemistry for EVs (*TRL 7+), lithium-iron-phosphate batteries are improving the fastest — showing a slightly faster improvement rate than the other lithium-based battery chemistries.

Despite the hype, Solid-state Lithium underdelivers: Solid-state Lithium is improving at the same rate as more established lithium-based chemistries, even though it is currently behind in its development. As a result, it is highly questionable whether or not solid-state Lithium will ever catch up and become the dominant battery chemistry.

Graphene and Dual-Ion battery chemistries are improving the fastest at approximately 50% year-on-year: Innovation among emerging battery chemistries (*TRL <5) is significantly faster than current dominant chemistries, such as NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) — and over 20% faster than Lithium Ion.

Graphene production will reach Lithium cost parity in the early to mid-2030s: Given the rate of improvement in graphene production, the Focus report forecasts that the cost of graphene will reach cost parity with Lithium in the early to mid-2030s, indicating that graphene batteries will become economically viable around that time.

Report Methodology:

The Focus platform continuously processes massive volumes of global patent data — accurately and in real-time. Focus uses three types of AI to analyze the future of battery chemistries, as well as human overview to verify the accuracy of 'The State of Charge':

Large language models (LLMs): Provide continuous research into global patent data archives, which is useful for tech scouting, scoring, and comparisons.

Vector Search: Provides real-time intelligence from the global innovation landscape and keeps a finger on the pulse of the entire technology sector.

Multivariate Regression: The 'oracle' — capable of predictive analytics by identifying relationships between data and real-world outcomes.

Human Overview: AI insights are reviewed by human experts to verify their accuracy, and AI insights enable near-infinite scaling of human expertise.

For the report, Focus analyzed Technology Readiness Levels (*TRLs) to gauge the maturity of battery technologies and the Technology Improvement Rate to measure the increase in performance per dollar per year of different battery chemistries.

About Focus

Focus is the world's first predictive AI analysis platform that accurately identifies and reliably predicts the technological future based on global patent data. The SaaS-based Focus platform enables R&D teams, decision-makers and government offices to scout relevant technology trends in any sector, make decisions based on comparative analyses per use case, and predict future performance and costs with data-driven forecasting. The accuracy of the Focus platform has already earned the company significant large multinational customers, such as Philips and Reckitt, and Focus's largest customer, the U.S. Navy, which uses Focus extensively to determine international technology strategies on behalf of the U.S. government.

Founded in 2019 by Jard van Ingen and Thijs van de Poll and based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Focus is a privately held company backed by Shoe Investments. Learn more at https://getfocus.eu.

