The Gallery at Cape Coral Celebrates the Grand Opening of Independent Living

The Cape Coral community expands with newly opened independent living apartments.

CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 19, 2024, The Gallery at Cape Coral invites you to join us for our grand opening celebration! The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at our community located at 2307 Chiquita Boulevard South. Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire and will be treated to drinks and island-inspired hors d'oeuvres while touring the campus.

"This expansion represents our commitment to providing exceptional living experiences for aging adults and seniors, and we're excited to witness the impact it will have on our residents' lives," said Phill Barklow, President of ESL.

Nestled in the heart of Cape Coral, The Gallery provides easy access to the city's shops, waterfront, parks, and local golf courses. Our new independent living community features 150 apartment suites, seamlessly connected to our Assisted Living and Memory Care residences. These independent living apartments offer a host of luxury amenities, including fully equipped kitchens for cooking enthusiasts, chef-curated meals in the restaurant, and hand-crafted cocktails at the rooftop Sky Lounge.

Event Details:

Date: June 19, 2024

Time: 4 - 7 p.m.

Location: 2307 Chiquita Boulevard South, Cape Coral, Florida

RSVP by June 17 : Call 844-453-1993

The Gallery at Cape Coral is part of Experience Senior Living (ESL), a Denver-based company that owns, operates, and, in some cases, develops senior living communities.

About Experience Senior Living:

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational, and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. Visit www.experiencesrliving.com

