The Gambling Journal Launches as a B2B Platform Providing Analytical Insights for the Global iGaming Industry

New publication delivers structured analysis and business context across regulatory, commercial, and operational developments.

LONDON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the official launch of The Gambling Journal (TGJ), an independent B2B media platform designed specifically for the global iGaming industry. Whether you are an operator, supplier, or investor, TGJ offers a fresh mix of daily news, deep-dive regulatory analysis, and comprehensive industry directories.

A Focus on Practical Business Insights

The Gambling Journal takes a direct approach to reporting on events. Simply put, while the iGaming industry is constantly changing, this publication focuses on explaining why certain events actually matter to the business. It doesn't merely republish corporate press releases. Instead, daily news is transformed into useful information that helps professionals make more informed decisions.

The reason for this is that facts alone are not enough. People need to know how these facts affect the market.

A Tool for Professionals

Here's how it works. Every article ends with a structured section called the TGJ Take. It examines the actual impact of a specific event on various sectors of the industry.

For example, it might discuss how a new law affects licensing strategies or how a partnership in the payments sector helps solve a common problem. Therefore, each report is designed to give readers a clear advantage in their daily business decisions.

"Most iGaming media stops at reporting what happened," said James Whitfield, Editorial Director. "We built TGJ for professionals who need to understand what it means for their business."

Daily Coverage and Specialized Tools

Daily news coverage spans 14 categories, including casino operations, sports betting, payments infrastructure, supplier developments, regulatory compliance, M&A activity, and financial results.

Beyond news, the platform offers a Directory with independent profiles of providers and operators, avoiding the promotional tone found in standard press releases. Thus, the content remains objective and reliable.

The site also features an Events tracker to help professionals choose the most relevant conferences and summits to attend.

A Commitment to Editorial Independence

Independence is a fundamental rule for the publication. That said, while sponsored content and premium listings are available, they are always clearly labelled to maintain transparency. As such, commercial relationships are never allowed to influence the news coverage or the analysis in the TGJ Take.

The Gambling Journal is updated daily and is now available at thegamblingjournal.com.

About The Gambling Journal

The Gambling Journal is an independent B2B iGaming media outlet providing regulatory and operational intelligence. Its coverage includes daily news across 14 categories, long-form market analysis, and proprietary TGJ Take editorial context in every article.

Media Contact

James Whitfield, The Gambling Journal, 44 7538299689, [email protected], https://thegamblingjournal.com/

SOURCE The Gambling Journal