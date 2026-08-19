The Garen Group Named No. 702 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List Following Its No. 295 Ranking in 2025

"Being named No. 702 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 for 490% three-year revenue growth, following our No. 295 ranking in 2025 for 1,309% growth during the prior measurement period, is an honor—and a meaningful reflection of the trust our medical clients place in The Garen Group," said Brenton Garen, Founder. Post this

The recognition marks the company's second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000, following its No. 295 ranking in 2025, which reflected 1,309% three-year revenue growth during the prior measurement period of 2021 to 2024.

The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Because the Inc. 5000 uses separate rolling three-year measurement periods, the two growth percentages are not like-for-like comparisons.

Percentage growth is measured against each period's starting revenue base; The Garen Group entered the later 2022–2025 period from a larger base revenue while continuing to expand.

"Being named No. 702 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 for 490% three-year revenue growth, following our No. 295 ranking in 2025 for 1,309% growth during the prior measurement period, is an honor—and a meaningful reflection of the trust our medical clients place in The Garen Group," said Brenton Garen, Founder of The Garen Group. "We have built this company by staying focused on measurable results, strong partnerships, and a high standard of service. I am grateful to our team and to the businesses that have entrusted us with their growth. This second consecutive recognition reinforces our commitment to keep raising the bar for performance-driven marketing."

With a specialized focus on healthcare marketing, The Garen Group helps medical practices build a consistent flow of qualified patient appointments through targeted Facebook and Instagram campaigns designed specifically for the healthcare space.

Unlike agencies that serve competing practices within the same local market, The Garen Group maintains a client-exclusivity model. The agency works with only one practice per specialty within a defined region, enabling its team to align strategy, advertising, and attention exclusively with that client's growth objectives. Once The Garen Group represents a practice, it does not take on that practice's direct competitors in the same market.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000. The Garen Group's official Inc. 5000 profile is available at inc.com/profile/the-garen-group.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

About The Garen Group

The Garen Group is an Orlando, Florida-based performance marketing agency that helps chiropractic businesses and home contractors grow through advertising campaigns. Founded in 2018, The Garen Group focuses on measurable marketing results and long-term client partnerships. The company was ranked No. 295 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 for 1,309% three-year revenue growth during the prior measurement period and No. 702 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 for 490% growth from 2022 to 2025. For more information, visit www.thegarengroup.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Brenton Garen, Garen Group, 1 3232859895, [email protected], www.thegarengroup.com

SOURCE The Garen Group