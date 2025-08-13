The Garen Group Ranks No. 295 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

We've built The Garen Group on a simple but powerful principle: if our clients win, we win. Ranking No. 295 on the Inc. 5000 is proof that doing the right thing—like working exclusively with one client per market—pays off in ways bigger than revenue. Post this

"Our growth is a direct reflection of our clients' success. We've built The Garen Group on a simple but powerful principle: if our clients win, we win. Ranking No. 295 on the Inc. 5000 is proof that doing the right thing—like working exclusively with one client per market—pays off in ways bigger than revenue. It builds trust, loyalty, and momentum that can't be bought."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

From 2018 to 2021, The Garen Group went from zero to $250,000 in annual revenue before Brenton hired his first full-time hire - his dad Frank as head of sales in summer 2021.

By 2023, brothers Liam and Mitch joined the agency as account managers, and brother-in-law Mike Dean became an account manager the following year.

"In 2024, we had scaled to $3.7 million in revenue," Garen says. "That kind of growth doesn't happen by accident—it comes from an obsessive focus on client results, a refusal to cut corners, and a team that treats every campaign like it's our own business on the line."

