The Garis Gallery of the American West is honored as a "Top Art Museum of the West 2023" by True West Magazine

Firmly believing in Tom McCasland Jr.'s original dream of a museum focusing on Duncan's historical link to the Chisholm Trail, we are adding a new dimension… one that will allow people to see their heritage from a different perspective," said Jim Garis when announcing plans for the gallery.

The collection boasts more than 300 pieces rotated throughout the gallery over time and consists of many of the American West's most well-known artists and includes local and regional artists of note. Artists are represented from all over the country. Some lived in or visited the "wild west," and others live in the West today. Jim Garis said the pieces allow visitors to put themselves in another place and time.

"It allows us to see, feel, and enjoy the beauty, pain, sorrow, and happiness of the great American West," Jim Garis said.

Jim Garis served as the Heritage Center's board president until his death in 2007. Believing art tells stories open to interpretation for every viewer, he believed the gallery would be a great addition to the Center.

"The American West is the perfect subject matter since it is such an untamed and unique period," Jim Garis said. "My family is proud to be able to share this experience with the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, all southwestern Oklahoma, and thousands of guests from around the world who visit each year."

Diane Garis Davenport recently accepted a plaque showing the gallery's distinction as a Top Art Museum of the West 2023 through True West Magazine.

True West Magazine has awarded the honor of being named a top 10 gallery to galleries across the country for 18 years now. According to a release, editors, led by Johnny D. Boggs, based their selection on criteria evaluating exhibits, facilities, multi-media, and online accessibility, events, and promotion of historic/cultural resources.

"The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center focuses on one of the most important aspects of the Old West," says True West Executive Editor Bob Boze Bell. "It has done an amazing job in preserving Native American and Western art and presenting it to the world. There's no question: the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is a Top Western Art Museum."

