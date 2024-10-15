"Partnering with Abstrax on this project has been an incredible experience. Their dedication to capturing the true essence of Bacio Gelato is unmatched," said Mario Guzman, Founder of Sherbinskis. Post this

Bacio Gelato, known for its dense fuel notes layered with a exotic sweetness, has quickly become a cornerstone of modern cannabis breeding. This unique phenotype, also known as Gelato 41 or even just Gelato, was first cultivated by Mario Guzman and has since inspired over 100 hybrid strains, including popular varieties such as Area 41 and Sherbacio. Under the visionary guidance of Mario Guzman, Sherbinskis has consistently pushed the boundaries of cannabis genetics. The Gelato line, particularly Bacio Gelato, has not only redefined consumer expectations but has also set new benchmarks for breeders worldwide. However, it is Bacio's pungent, unmistakable gassy aroma that truly sets it apart from its contemporaries—making it the gassiest strain ever quantified by Abstrax's cutting-edge analytical methods.

This launch marks a significant milestone in the Abstrax Signature Series, a groundbreaking collection that features unparalleled, authentic terpene profiles. These profiles are crafted through the use of advanced 2-dimensional gas chromatography (GCxGC), which allows Abstrax to identify over 500 compounds in cannabis, including the newly discovered cannasulfur compounds (CSCs) and cannabis flavorants. The synergy between Abstrax's scientific expertise and Sherbinskis' unparalleled cultivation mastery brings consumers a product that is both authentic and consistent, bridging the gap between traditional cannabis culture and modern technological advancements. This precision-driven approach ensures that each strain in the Signature Series offers an exact match to its original flower, allowing for consistency and authenticity that is unrivaled in the cannabis industry.

The Abstrax Signature Series: Solving Consistency in Cannabis

The Abstrax Signature Series was born from a pressing challenge for strain names in the cannabis industry: inconsistency. Iconic strains like Jack Herer, the first cultivar to be included in the Signature Series, have often been subject to widespread imitation and knockoffs, leaving consumers unsure if they are experiencing the real thing. With the Signature Series, Abstrax provides a solution. By working directly with cultivators like Sherbinskis, Abstrax deciphers the authentic strain's unique metabolic fingerprint to create an advanced formulation that exactly replicates the flower's authentic aroma, flavor, and effects.

What sets the Signature Series apart is the direct collaboration with the very people who know the authentic strain the best. In the case of Bacio Gelato, Abstrax partnered with Mario Guzman for a period of 4 ½ years to create the Bacio Gelato Signature Series profile. "Maintaining the integrity of our strains is paramount," added Mario Guzman. "By collaborating with Abstrax, we're ensuring that consumers worldwide can experience Bacio Gelato in its truest form, just as we intended."

"We've set a new standard for cannabis," said Max Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of Abstrax. "With the Signature Series, consumers know that they are experiencing strains like Bacio Gelato as they were truly meant to be—consistent, powerful, and authentic every time, no matter where they shop."

Bacio Gelato: A Game-Changing Phenotype

Bacio Gelato is the latest strain to undergo Abstrax's rigorous Signature Series process. Known for its rich combination of intense fuel notes and delicate exotic sweetness, it embodies the unique qualities that have made the Gelato family famous. Abstrax's research revealed that Bacio Gelato contains the greatest concentration of prenylated cannasulfur compounds (PCSCs), which are responsible for its incredibly gassy aroma. This made Bacio Gelato the gassiest strain ever measured at Abstrax, tripling Abstrax's previously set benchmarks.

"Bacio Gelato completely shattered our expectations," said TJ Martin, Vice President of Research at Abstrax. "We had to recalibrate our Gas Factor metric because of how far Bacio surpassed our previous measurements. This is a strain that truly redefines what we know about gas in cannabis."

As part of the Signature Series, Bacio Gelato not only represents a new standard in cannabis aroma profiling but also highlights the artistry of breeders like Mario Guzman of Sherbinskis. His meticulous breeding practices combined with Abstrax's scientific prowess have resulted in a product that is both a scientific marvel and a testament to the enduring cultural significance of cannabis.

For more information on Bacio Gelato and the Abstrax Signature Series, visit Abstrax's website.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com, AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com.

About Sherbinskis: A Legacy of Authenticity and Innovation in Cannabis

Sherbinskis is a globally recognized cannabis brand founded by master cultivator and breeder Mario Guzman. Originating from the Sunset District of San Francisco and now based in Los Angeles, Sherbinskis has established itself as a symbol of premium cannabis, renowned for creating iconic strains such as Sunset Sherbert, Gelato, and Bacio Gelato. With a deep-rooted commitment to authenticity, quality, and the craft of cultivation, Sherbinskis has played a pivotal role in shaping modern cannabis culture.

Sherbinskis' strains are celebrated for their unique flavor profiles, potent effects, and exceptional quality, making them some of the most sought-after genetics in the industry. The brand's dedication to meticulous breeding and cultivation practices has not only set new standards for cannabis excellence but has also influenced breeders and enthusiasts worldwide.

Beyond cultivation, Sherbinskis has expanded its influence through strategic collaborations and product innovations, bringing its signature strains to a wider audience while maintaining the integrity and authenticity that define the brand. As a pioneer in the cannabis community, Sherbinskis continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, blending traditional methods with cutting-edge techniques to produce unparalleled cannabis experiences.

Committed to preserving the heritage and cultural significance of cannabis, Sherbinskis remains at the forefront of the industry's evolution, championing quality, consistency, and innovation. For more information, visit sherbinskis.com.

