The Gateway Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ Therapy Opens Its Doors in Twin Oaks

The Gateway Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ Therapy, led by Dr. Kevin F. Postol, offers non-surgical treatments for sleep apnea, snoring, and TMJ in Twin Oaks, MO. Dr. Postol, incoming President of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, provides expert care and invites patients to experience their state-of-the-art facility during Sleep Awareness Week.

TWIN OAKS, Mo., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Sleep Awareness Week approaches March 10-16, 2024, The Gateway Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ Therapy proudly announces its grand opening, dedicating its focus to the non-surgical treatment of Sleep Apnea and Snoring through Oral Appliance Therapy, along with non-surgical and regenerative care Including PRF for TMJ issues.

Headed by esteemed Dr. Kevin F. Postol, a Diplomate of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine and incoming President of the same institution, The Gateway Center stands as a beacon for those seeking effective therapies to reclaim restful, rejuvenating sleep, reduce snoring, and alleviate the pain associated with TMJ problems.

Dr. Postol, a long-time resident of Missouri, brings a wealth of expertise to the practice. His commitment to advancing the field is underscored by his upcoming induction as President of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine at their annual meeting this coming May. Dr. Postol is also the author of "Good Night, Sleep Right; A guide to Better Sleep and Health," a comprehensive book on the oral treatment of Sleep Apnea and Unlocking TMJ Relief: An Easy Guide to Diagnosis, Treatments and Lasting Solutions to be released soon.

The dedication to excellence doesn't stop there. Dr. Postol recently participated as one of the experts at The White House Sleep Equity Convening sponsored by Project Sleep, emphasizing the practice's commitment to staying at the forefront of sleep health.

The Gateway Center's state-of-the-art facility, located at 1338 Big Bend Road in Twin Oaks, MO, is open Monday through Thursday, ensuring accessibility for those in need. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 636-394-9587.

This Sleep Awareness Week and World Sleep Day, The Gateway Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ invites individuals seeking innovative solutions to sleep-related issues to experience the unparalleled care provided by Dr. Kevin F. Postol and his dedicated team.

https://www.gatewaysleepandtmj.com/

