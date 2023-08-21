The Geneverse PowerPillar is Now Available to Solar Installers and Distributors

The Geneverse PowerPillar, the most cost-efficient solar energy storage system on the market, is now available to installation partners. Tweet this

At the heart of the Geneverse PowerPillar ESS lies a DC-coupled system that makes energy storage accessible to every home. By simplifying system design and installation, the PowerPillar offers scalable power solutions with fewer components for easier, faster, and safer installation, including integrated smart energy management options that pave the way for homeowners to achieve a quicker return on investment, with an increase potential of up to 40%. This innovative approach not only ensures optimal efficiency but also enables homeowners to harness the benefits of solar energy storage without complexity.

Installing the PowerPillar is as revolutionary as the system itself, allowing installers to sell more systems at a higher profitability with the benefit of Geneverse's extension of best class customer service. While other batteries can exceed 400 lbs, the PowerPillar's innovative modular design not only facilitates faster and safer installations but also reduces the required installation time and streamlines the process that requires just two specialists instead of the customary three. And with a built-in Power Control System (PCS), those opting in for solar energy storage with Geneverse can say goodbye to costly electrical upgrades and extra components, cutting down each install by a staggering $3,000-$4,000. Rooted in the company's tradition of hassle-free setups and user-friendly products, the PowerPillar continues this legacy with its straightforward installation process and streamlined purchase journey.

By breaking barriers, not banks, the PowerPillar offers unmatched installation cost advantages and versatile financing options, making solar solutions accessible to a broader array of customers. Tailored exclusively for mid-size EPCs, the PowerPillar guarantees the fastest return on investment in the industry with an increase potential of up to 40%, making it a shrewd choice for homeowners seeking optimal energy solutions for the first time.

"The engineering marvel of the PowerPillar enables us to provide unparalleled incentives to our sales and installation partners," said Anthony Gallucci, Solar Channel Sales Director at Geneverse. "This includes unprecedented savings, extended credit terms, and strategic co-branding opportunities. At Geneverse, we're ensuring that a home energy storage system is accessible to a wider audience without compromise."

Produced in synergy with Jackery, world-renowned leader in outdoor portable solar power solutions, the PowerPillar sets new standards for efficiency, adaptability, and reliability. Leveraging the expertise and expansive user base of both Geneverse and Jackery, this fusion promises unparalleled opportunities for sales and community growth on a major scale.

Leveraging advanced materials, the PowerPillar boasts elevated energy density and an extended cycle life, ensuring sustained performance and durability over the long term. Crafted for critical load backup, the PowerPillar is the result of meticulous engineering, rigorous testing, and continuous innovation that delivers an affordable and scalable solution catering to diverse energy storage demands. This breakthrough technology redefines energy storage, placing cost-efficiency at the forefront of innovation.

The Geneverse PowerPillar System represents the cutting edge of energy storage, encompassing the ideals of sustainability, affordability, and adaptability. With Geneverse, homeowners can anticipate enhanced energy security and greater independence.

Overview of the Geneverse PowerPillar Solar Energy Storage System:

An Economical and Practical Hybrid Inverter

As the central hub of the PowerPillar system, it's a simultaneous conductor and all-in-one connector, automatically diverting power between on-grid or solar inputs into battery units for storage or to power for a home's devices

The PowerPillar Hybrid Inverter allows for parallel operation of three 20kWh battery towers for a maximum of 60kWh of home backup power

Supports stand-alone generator integration

High ingress protection rating (IP65)

UL Certified, UL1741/1741CRD

Modular Residential Battery Units

Stacked, Plug & Play Design

Each PowerPillar Battery Unit provides 5kWh of capacity, expandable for up to 20kWh of usable energy storage

Versatile, Reliable & Easy to Install

UL Certified, System: UL9540, Batteries: UL9540A and UL1973

Fanless design, multiple protection mechanisms

12-year extended warranty

Controlled and Monitored by the Geneverse Monitoring Mobile App

The app and data suite lets the user monitor real-time power output, usage, and cost savings data from the ESS grid

Allows for the control of energy savings preferences, evaluation of home energy trends, and prevents performance issues with alerts and support options all available from iOS or Android devices

For more information about becoming a Geneverse partner, visit: https://geneverse.com/pages/powerpillar-home-energy-storage

Or, contact a sales representative at: [email protected]

About Geneverse:

Geneverse, a leader in home energy backup solutions, is committed to providing the utmost in cost-efficient sustainable power options. Geneverse is advancing from innovative portable solar solutions to sophisticated, efficient, and robust solar energy storage systems for households as part of a mission to deliver accessible and affordable energy solutions for homes. For more details, please visit geneverse.com and follow @geneversepower on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Rachel Stotts, Geneverse Energy Inc., 1 (747) 271-3730, [email protected], https://geneverse.com/pages/powerpillar-home-energy-storage

SOURCE Geneverse Energy Inc.