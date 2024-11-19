The George & Melodie Rogers Foundation Gifts $1 Million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California

The George & Melodie Rogers Foundation's generous donation will benefit many kids in Central California communities. This type of giving is a testament to the culture of giving and service that PrideStaff embodies and that George Rogers cultivated in our organization. Post this

"My cousin is on the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California. He talked with my Aunt Melodie about the organization's needs," George & Melodie Rogers Foundation CFO Casey Rogers said. "Diane from BBBSCC sent a proposal detailing their need for scholarship money and after-school programs. We were on board because we care deeply about children and investing in their future."

In addition to a Toyota Sienna already purchased for staff use, the $1 million grant will be divided among the following:

$250,000 for scholarships that serve 20 school districts, encouraging high school students to pursue higher education

for scholarships that serve 20 school districts, encouraging high school students to pursue higher education A $250,000 mini-grant to continue after-school programs in the school districts

mini-grant to continue after-school programs in the school districts Installing solar panels at the Fresno location parking structure

location parking structure Purchasing additional vehicles for staff to travel and carry supplies

Bringing after-school programs to other cities in the Central Valley

"The George & Melodie Rogers Foundation's generous donation will benefit many kids in Central California communities. This type of giving is a testament to the culture of giving and service that PrideStaff embodies and that George Rogers cultivated in our organization," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Similar to how PrideStaff works to connect job seekers with meaningful opportunities that support community growth, the Rogers family's contribution will help pave a successful path for future generations."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com,

SOURCE PrideStaff