The George and Melodie Rogers Foundation Gifts $1.5 Million to the Fresno Mission

Uncle George devoted his personal and professional life to helping people. We're happy to partner with the Fresno Mission to support their City Center, a welcoming haven for Fresno's homeless. Post this

The Fresno Mission (originally The Fresno Rescue Mission) was founded in 1949 with the purpose of meeting the needs of the community. The new City Center brings together more than 20 different organizations and ministries focused on meeting peoples' emergency needs and will include housing, a medical clinic, a free grocery store, support services for youth, a coffee shop, and a dinosaur-themed playground.

The George and Melodie Rogers Foundation's generous donation is a testament to the Rogers family's commitment to helping their community. "Uncle George devoted his personal and professional life to helping people," said Casey Rogers, George and Melodie Rogers' nephew and CFO of the Foundation. "We're happy to partner with the Fresno Mission to support their City Center, a welcoming haven for Fresno's homeless.

"The Rogers family is proud to aid those in critical need of housing and emergency services," continued Rogers. "We're thankful for this opportunity to help create a pathway and keep my uncle's legacy alive."

"The George and Melodie Rogers Foundation's $1.5 million gift to the Fresno Mission and City Center continues the Rogers family's generosity," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Helping people in the city we serve is a big part of the PrideStaff culture. This gift to help build the City Center is an impactful way to help those in need, strengthen the community, and offer hope to people in their darkest hours while honoring the memory of a man deeply committed to helping others."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff