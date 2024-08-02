The George and Melodie Rogers Foundation Gifts $1 Million to Starzl Transplantation Institute

We hope that this contribution will help pioneer advancements that can save lives and significantly improve the quality of life for transplant recipients and their families. Post this

"The University of Pittsburgh saved my husband's life," said Melodie Rogers. "George was low on the national transplant list and likely wouldn't have survived without a living donor transplant. I'm grateful for the doctors who gave us another year and a half together, and I hope our $1 million donation can help the Starzl Transplantation Institute explore new options for other transplant patients."

The George and Melodie Rogers Foundation's generous donation is a testament to the Rogers family's commitment to helping their community. "Uncle George cared deeply about others," said Casey Rogers. "He would have been excited to help advance the field of liver transplantation with new discoveries and treatments that bring hope to transplant patients and their families. We're grateful for the excellent care he received in Pittsburgh, and we're thrilled to support the Starzl Transplantation Institute and its tremendous work."

The Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, dedicated to helping people around the world with end-stage organ failure, fosters a multidisciplinary approach to the continual improvement of clinical, scientific, and social aspects of transplantation to improve the lives of patients. It places a strong emphasis on the advancement of basic science and clinically applied research, and the teaching and training of multinational specialists. Its namesake, Thomas E. Starzl, is often considered the modern-day father of organ transplantation.

"The George and Melodie Rogers Foundation's generous donation is not just an investment in the future of medical science but is also a testament to the culture of giving and service that PrideStaff embodies," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "We hope that this contribution will help pioneer advancements that can save lives and significantly improve the quality of life for transplant recipients and their families."

