The George Washington University and University of Missouri - Kansas City Sign New Partnership with AllCampus

"AllCampus has worked hard to remain thoughtful in our approach to our partnerships and support of universities at a time when the competition for students is at an all-time high," said Joe Diamond, CEO at AllCampus. Post this

AllCampus's new partnership with the University of Missouri - Kansas City's School of Law includes a fully online Master of Legal Studies with a general track as well as concentrations in Health Law, HR Law, Business Law, and Compliance Law. Notably, AllCampus and UMKC's agreement does not follow the standard revenue share or fee-for-service contracts that are typical of OPM partnerships. Instead, it's a co-investment where both parties are invested in marketing and recruitment efforts.

The wide range of online programs and unique agreements that AllCampus is bringing to both universities come at a time of increased competition for students among colleges nationally. AllCampus provides expert help, new technologies and innovative processes to support their partners efficiently in today's evolving higher ed environment.

"AllCampus has worked hard to remain thoughtful in our approach to our partnerships and support of universities at a time when the competition for students is at an all-time high," said Joe Diamond, CEO at AllCampus. "After careful evaluation, both The George Washington University and University of Missouri - Kansas City choose AllCampus because our services are provided at costs that are lower than if the University were to perform these functions on their own. These new partnerships are a testament to our creative pricing models and relentless mission to lowering the cost of higher education."

The two new partnership announcements come soon after AllCampus announced 15+ new programs and partnerships with institutions like NYU Silver School of Social Work, University of San Francisco, Purdue University and University of Southern California. This impressive momentum and expansion into on-campus support signals a growing number of colleges and universities exploring new partnerships and renewing existing ones in the higher education management space.

To learn more about AllCampus, its services and university partners, please visit: allcampus.com.

For more information about the AllCampus Workplace Education Platform and its employer partnerships, please visit: allcampus.org.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all, AllCampus helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Through its Workplace Division, AllCampus partners with employers to better attract, retain and develop their talent by optimizing their learning & development and education benefits programs. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high-value education to millions of working professionals. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rachel Goodwill, AllCampus, 262-352-4749, [email protected], https://www.allcampus.com/

SOURCE AllCampus