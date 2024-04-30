The Gift of Woodworking: Rockler Announces Special Mother's Day and Father's Day Epoxy Classes for Parents and Kids

"Woodworking with epoxy is a super fun, hands-on craft for people of all ages, and this is a great opportunity for kids to pick up new skills and create a beautiful project with their mom or dad." Post this

"These classes are a great way for parents and kids to make something together and experience the joy of Mother's Day and Father's Day in a whole new way," says Joe Kester, VP of Retail at Rockler. "Woodworking with epoxy is a super fun, hands-on craft for people of all ages, and this is a great opportunity for kids to pick up new skills and create a beautiful project with their mom or dad."

The May "Mom and Me" and June "Dad and Me" classes each cost $49.99. Each registration includes making two coasters so Mom or Dad can bring one or two children to a class. Class times are as follows on both May 11 and June 15: 9:30am–11am; 11:30am–1pm; 1:30pm–3pm; 3:30–5pm.

In addition to these one-of-a-kind classes surrounding Mother's Day and Father's Day, Rockler stores host year-round hands-on classes for people of all woodworking skill levels to make projects like cheeseboards, bowls, pens, handles and much more. To find a store's class schedule and register for in-store classes, visit http://www.rockler.com/retail/stores.

About Rockler Woodworking and Hardware

Celebrating its 70th anniversary as a family-run business, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is the nation's premier supplier of specialty hardware, tools, lumber, and other high-quality woodworking products. Rockler has nearly 50 retail locations across 28 states, as well as extensive internet and catalog operations.

To learn more about Rockler, please visit http://www.rockler.com or call 1-877-ROCKLER.

Media Contact

Lauren Sauer, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, 612-767-2403, [email protected], www.rockler.com

Twitter

SOURCE Rockler Woodworking and Hardware