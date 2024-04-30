The Gift of Woodworking: Rockler Announces Special Mother's Day and Father's Day Epoxy Classes for Parents and Kids

The classes will be held in stores nationwide where parents and their kids can team up and try out a fun new hobby together, creating colorful, high-quality epoxy coasters.
MEDINA, Minn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family-owned Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, one of the nation's premier retailers of woodworking tools and supplies, is offering special Mother's Day and Father's Day classes in stores nationwide where parents and their kids can team up and try out a fun new hobby together, creating colorful, high-quality epoxy coasters.
The special classes scheduled for May 11 with "Mom and Me" and June 15 with "Dad and Me," are centered around pouring epoxy coasters. The classes are safe for kids ages six and up (no power tools involved) and will be held at select stores nationwide. During the "Dad and Me" class, participants will also make a wooden coaster holder. Epoxy has become a big part of woodworking for hobbyists, offering a vibrant addition to any project.
"These classes are a great way for parents and kids to make something together and experience the joy of Mother's Day and Father's Day in a whole new way," says Joe Kester, VP of Retail at Rockler. "Woodworking with epoxy is a super fun, hands-on craft for people of all ages, and this is a great opportunity for kids to pick up new skills and create a beautiful project with their mom or dad."
The May "Mom and Me" and June "Dad and Me" classes each cost $49.99. Each registration includes making two coasters so Mom or Dad can bring one or two children to a class. Class times are as follows on both May 11 and June 15: 9:30am–11am; 11:30am–1pm; 1:30pm–3pm; 3:30–5pm.
In addition to these one-of-a-kind classes surrounding Mother's Day and Father's Day, Rockler stores host year-round hands-on classes for people of all woodworking skill levels to make projects like cheeseboards, bowls, pens, handles and much more. To find a store's class schedule and register for in-store classes, visit http://www.rockler.com/retail/stores.
About Rockler Woodworking and Hardware
Celebrating its 70th anniversary as a family-run business, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is the nation's premier supplier of specialty hardware, tools, lumber, and other high-quality woodworking products. Rockler has nearly 50 retail locations across 28 states, as well as extensive internet and catalog operations.
To learn more about Rockler, please visit http://www.rockler.com or call 1-877-ROCKLER.
Media Contact
Lauren Sauer, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, 612-767-2403, [email protected], www.rockler.com
SOURCE Rockler Woodworking and Hardware
