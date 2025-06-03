"The Girl and Her Magic Bows" Wins 2025 Creative Child Magazine's Book of the Year Award

Donatella DeLaRosa's The Girl and Her Magic Bows earns top honors with the 2025 Book of the Year Award

POCATELLO, Idaho, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Girl & Her Magic Bows, written by rising young author Donatella DeLaRosa and published by Misner and Monroe, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Creative Child Magazine Book of the Year Award in the children's book category.

Written with heartfelt imagination and purpose, The Girl & Her Magic Bows follows a young girl's journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Each magical bow represents a new strength—courage, kindness, resilience—reminding readers that true power lies within themselves.