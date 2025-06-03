"The Girl and Her Magic Bows" Wins 2025 Creative Child Magazine's Book of the Year Award

Donatella DeLaRosa's The Girl and Her Magic Bows earns top honors with the 2025 Book of the Year Award
POCATELLO, Idaho, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Girl & Her Magic Bows, written by rising young author Donatella DeLaRosa and published by Misner and Monroe, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Creative Child Magazine Book of the Year Award in the children's book category.
Written with heartfelt imagination and purpose, The Girl & Her Magic Bows follows a young girl's journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Each magical bow represents a new strength—courage, kindness, resilience—reminding readers that true power lies within themselves.
Donatella, a passionate storyteller and advocate for youth empowerment, was inspired to create a character that young girls everywhere could look up to, someone who overcomes doubts and discovers her worth. "I wanted to create a story that could place confidence directly into the hands of young girls," Donatella shares.
The Girl & Her Magic Bows is also being translated into Spanish and Chinese, with additional languages planned for 2026. Donatella's mission is to continue inspiring young girls around the world to believe in their potential and embrace their unique journeys.
The Creative Child Awards, judged by educators and parents, recognize products that promote creativity and foster positive growth in children. Winning the Book of the Year Award is a testament to the lasting impact of Donatella's message and storytelling.
For more information about Donatella DeLaRosa and The Girl & Her Magic Bows, please visit https://enpointdreams.com/
