The Girl Saving Our Seas: 12-Year-Old Anya Gupta Ignites Florida's E-Waste Revolution

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At just 12 years old, Anya Gupta is a trailblazing force of nature on a mission to save the planet. Anya is on a quest to combat E-Waste pollution, rallying Florida cities for sustainable tech disposal. Last year, Boca Raton declared October 14th as E-Waste Day, spurred by Anya's E-Waste Collection Drive, which collected over 1000 lbs of E-Waste. Inspired cities, including Miami Beach and Stuart, have since recognized October 14th as Electronic Waste Recycling Day.

Recent pledges from over 20 cities, including Miami Beach, Weston, Palm Beach Gardens, and Village of Palmetto Bay, underscore the significance of Anya's vision. As these cities proclaim October 14th's E-Waste significance, it becomes evident that a young visionary's determination can influence entire communities.

After realizing the environmental impact of E-Waste, especially on marine life, Gupta founded the E-Waste Revolution movement. "I realized that while plastic and pollution are discussed, the environmental threats from electronics aren't. I wanted to change that," shares Anya.

A longtime environmentalist, at 5, Anya started Pennies for Penguins, a nonprofit for penguin conservation. Her initiatives, including the Sippy Cup Revolution against plastic straw waste, have mobilized youth globally.

On October 14th, Village of Palmetto Bay in Miami will honor Gupta's efforts with a ceremony and citywide event on E-Waste Day. "You are wise beyond your years. We would be honored to recognize E-Waste Day on October 14th," commends Mayor Karyn Cunningham.

Formed in 2023, the GLCS Youth Leadership Council, with Gupta as its president, aims to raise environmental awareness, especially among youth. John Holloway, President of Coastal Stewards, states, "We are beyond proud of our Youth Leadership Council. The future solutions lie in what kids like Anya have experienced and believe to be important. We aim to activate them for wildlife conservation."

The council's vision? A harmonious world where youth voices drive change. With a goal to rally 1 million kids worldwide, they start their journey in South Florida, targeting 50 local members.

For more on the Youth Council or membership inquiries, visit: https://www.gumbolimbo.org/youth-council/.

For more on Anya Gupta and her E-Waste Revolution visit: https://www.penniesforpenguins.com/

About Anya Gupta:

Born and raised in South Florida, 12-year-old Anya Gupta isn't just an environmental enthusiast – she's a dynamo of change. At the tender age of 5, her love for nature translated into founding the nonprofit Pennies for Penguins. Last year, she brought to life the E-Waste Revolution, a campaign that quickly garnered acclaim from top environmental factions. Recognized with prestigious national honors like the NTSA Toshiba Exploravision Science Award and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Award, Anya is also a revered youth activist. Her credentials include the Youth Service America "Everyday Young Heroes Award," SeaWorld Youth Environmental Excellence Award, and the National Girl Scout Silver Award. An author of three children's books, she's on a mission to reshape the perspective of budding environmentalists. Anya is a beacon of hope, illuminating the path for future guardians of the planet.

About Coastal Stewards:

Coastal Stewards, established in 2012 (as Friends of Gumbo Limbo) is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes sea turtle and coastal conservation and advocates. The mission of Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems and focuses on the research, rescue, rehabilitation, and release of the endangered species of sea turtles. Learn more at www.gumbolimbo.org.

