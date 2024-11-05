The Global Wellness Economy Reaches a New Peak of $6.3 Trillion--And Is Forecast to Hit $9 Trillion by 2028

Wellness markets across every global region have seen strong growth from 2019 to 2023, with North America, Europe, and Middle East-North Africa recording the biggest gains Post this

Because the trends fueling the wellness economy will only accelerate—an aging population, chronic disease, widespread mental unwellness—the GWI predicts that the industry will grow a rapid 7.3% annually from 2023 to 2028, when it will represent 6.8% of global GDP. The market will reach nearly $6.8 trillion in 2024 and nearly $9 trillion in 2028 (nearly double its 2019 size).

Wellness Market Size––2017-2028

2017: $4.5 trillion

2019: $5 trillion

2020: $4.6 trillion

2021: $5.4 trillion

2022: $5.8 trillion

2023: $6.3 trillion––Growth rate from 2019-2023: 5.9% CAGR

2028: $9 trillion––Projected growth rate from 2023-2028: 7.3% CAGR

"The wellness economy continues to march forward at a brisk pace, despite a decline in global wellbeing on many fronts," said Katherine Johnston and Ophelia Yeung, GWI senior researchers. "In a world full of uncertainty and divisiveness, wellness has become a universal value. No matter your politics or beliefs, who doesn't desire the knowledge, tools, and opportunities to build a healthy life for yourself and your family?"

The 100-plus-page report is packed with data. It provides new market sizes, recent growth rates, and projections through 2028 for all 11 wellness sectors. It also contains regional data, the top 20 national markets for each sector, and per-capita spending by sector, all while exploring major trends that will impact each segment in the future.

KEY FINDINGS:

The Wellness Market Vs. Other Mega Industries––Global Market Size, 2023

Pharmaceutical Industry: $1.6 trillion

Sports: $2.65 trillion

Tourism: $4.65 trillion

Green Economy: $4.8 trillion

IT: $5 trillion

Wellness Economy: $6.3 trillion

All Health Expenditures: $10.6 trillion

Manufacturing: $16.2 trillion

Wellness is now a larger market than many global mega-industries, including IT, sports, and pharmaceuticals. In spite of the rapid growth of green/sustainability businesses, the wellness market is more than 30% larger than the green economy ($4.8 billion). A striking stat: the wellness market is now roughly 60% the size of all global health expenditures ($10.6 trillion).

The Recent Growth Story:

Numbers refer to the 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023 market sizes AND avg. annual growth rate from 2019-2023.

Personal Care & Beauty: $1T––$944B––$1.1T––$1.2T––+3.1%

Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss: $912B––$950B––$1T––$1.1T––+4.7%

Physical Activity: $904B––$772B––$1T––$1.1T––+4.1%

Wellness Tourism: $697B––$343B––$637B––$830B––+4.5%

Public Health, Prevention & Personalized Medicine: $444B––$634B––$737B––$781B––+15.2%

Traditional & Complementary Medicine: $483B––$452B––$526B––$553B––+3.4%

Wellness Real Estate: $225B––$274B––$387B––$438B––+18.1%

Mental Wellness: $150B––$163B––$210B––$233B––+11.6%

Spas: $116B––$72B––$106B––$137B––+4.1%

Thermal/Mineral Springs: $66B––$39B––$49B––$63B––minus 1.2%

Workplace Wellness: $52B––$48B––$50B––$52B––minus .02%

WELLNESS ECONOMY: $5 trillion in 2019––$4.6 trillion in 2020––$5.8 trillion in 2022––$6.3 trillion in 2023. Growth from 2022 to 2023: 9%.

All 11 wellness sectors grew from 2021 to 2023. From 2022 to 2023, the sectors with the biggest gains were: 1) wellness tourism (30.3%), 2) spas (29.3%), and 3) thermal/mineral springs (28.7%), a testament to the recent boom in wellness travel, but also reflecting how these sectors suffered the biggest pandemic hits. An even better metric is looking at market growth for each sector since their pre-pandemic level. The top-5 leaders through that lens: 1) wellness real estate (195% of its 2019 level), 2) public health, prevention and personalized medicine (176% of 2019 level), 3) mental wellness (155% of 2019 level), 4) healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss (120% of 2019 level), and 5) wellness tourism (119% of 2019 level).

Wellness real estate has been the growth star before, during and after the pandemic, with consumers and the building industry finally grasping the outsized role that external environments play in our physical and mental health. Also notable: while wellness has historically been a consumer market, the public health, prevention and personalized medicine segment has, since the pandemic, become the fifth largest sector, now accounting for 12.4% of all wellness spending.

Regional Leaders: Wellness markets in every region have grown since the pandemic, but North America (137% of its 2019 market), Middle East-North Africa (130% of 2019), and Europe (125% of 2019) are the three growth leaders through 2023. The largest regional wellness markets are North America ($2.2 trillion), Asia-Pacific ($1.9 trillion), and Europe ($1.7 trillion), which together account for over 90% of the entire global wellness economy. While Asia-Pacific has a far larger population, per capita wellness spending is much higher in North America ($5,768) and Europe ($1,794) than in Asia and other regions.

The Future? Even Brighter:

Wellness Market Growth Projections––2023-2028

Numbers refer to 2023, 2025 and 2028 market sizes AND projected avg. annual growth rate 2023-2028.

(Ranked by 2028 market size)

Personal Care & Beauty: $1.2T––$1.3T––$1.5T––+4.8%

Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss: $1.1T––$1.2T––$1.5T––+6.4%

Physical Activity: $1T––$1.2T––$1.4T––+5.8%

Wellness Tourism: $830B––$1T––$1.35T––+10.2%

Public Health, Prevention & Personalized Medicine: $781B––$878B––$1T––+6.1%

Wellness Real Estate: $438B––$608B––$913B––+15.8%

Traditional & Complementary Medicine: $553B––$612B––$718B––+5.4%

Mental Wellness: $233B––$286B––$414B––+12.2%

Spas: $137B––$158B––$184B––+6.1%

Thermal/Mineral Springs: $63B––$76B––$98B––+9.2%

Workplace Wellness: $52B––$54B––$60B––+3.1%

WELLNESS ECONOMY: $6.3 trillion in 2023–$7.3 trillion in 2025–$9 trillion in 2028. Projected Annual Growth Rate, 2023-2028: 7.3%

The years between 2013 and 2023 could be dubbed "the wellness decade," the time in which consumer interest in and need for wellness became an explosive and permanent shift. The market over that decade grew 6.5% annually. GWI forecasts that from 2023 to 2028, the annual growth rate for the wellness economy will be an even faster 7.3%, substantially higher than the projected global GDP growth rate of 4.8%. The projected growth leaders through 2028 are: 1) wellness real estate (15.8%), 2) mental wellness (12.2%), 3) wellness tourism (10.2%), 4) thermal & mineral springs (9.2%), and 5) healthy eating, nutrition & weight loss (6.4%). The wellness real estate and mental wellness markets will both roughly double by 2028. In that year, for the first time, five segments will surpass $1 trillion in market size: personal care & beauty; healthy eating, nutrition, & weight loss; physical activity; wellness tourism; and public health, prevention, & personalized medicine.

