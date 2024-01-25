The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) Announces Canada as Latest Country Added to its "Geography of Wellness" Platform

GWI's Geography of Wellness provides a comprehensive understanding of how wellness businesses and activities contribute to individual economies by providing country-specific data for each of the nine wellness economy sectors Post this

The new dedicated Global Wellness Economy: Canada report is available for download from the GWI site and shows that Canada has bounced back strongly since 2020, boasting one of the most successful wellness economies in the world. Canada, the 8th largest wellness economy, has numerous sectors that rank among the top ten globally, including $8.5 billion on mental wellness (#3); $1.6 billion on workplace wellness (#6); $15 billion on public health, prevention & personalized Medicine (#7); $11.8 billion on wellness real estate (#8); $22.6 billion on physical activity (#8); nearly $10 billion on traditional and complementary medicine (#8); and $23.7 billion on healthy eating (#9).

Wellness in Canada

Canada's unique wellness culture is deeply rooted in Mother Nature, embracing the balance of mind, body and spirit. These traditions date back thousands of years, shaped by founding Indigenous cultures and enriched through Canada's diverse cultural tapestry. Canada emphasizes mindfulness along with emerging wellness trends at world-class resorts, farm-to-table restaurants, nature parks and recreational wellness venues, blending innovative R&D, technology, health sciences and traditional medicine.

Canada's coastlines include the Pacific, the Atlantic and the Arctic Oceans, offering diverse wellness opportunities for locals and tourists. From national parks and hot springs to majestic mountains and serene lakes, Canadian entrepreneurs and innovators have developed a broad wellness ecosystem offering unique activities and experiences, such as new Nordic-inspired thermal baths, Japanese-inspired forest bathing and Indigenous healing ceremonies, all while demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Moreover, Canada has long been a leader in "placemaking," cultivating vibrant, functional and inclusive environments that promote social interaction and community engagement in residential, commercial, recreational and public healthcare settings, something Blueprint Global focuses on when approaching projects.

Jean-Pierre Miramont, CEO of Blueprint Global, remarked: "Wellness in all its forms plays a vital role in our pursuit of longer, healthier, and more mindful lifestyles. At Blueprint Global, we prioritize health and wellbeing in the man-made environment. Through our collaboration with GWI, we aim to establish stronger connections with Canada's wellness industry while contributing to the empowering work being done by the Global Wellness Institute."

To learn more about Canada's Wellness Economy, visit its dedicated Geography of Wellness page on the GWI website.

About the Global Wellness Institute

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

About Blueprint Global

Blueprint Global, a distinguished international leader in luxury real estate, is renowned for its unparalleled track record in successfully crafting, structuring, and bringing to market some of the world's most exceptional real estate developments. Its unique, fully integrated project planning and execution services, marketing expertise and distribution platform have consistently delivered success in realizing a multitude of complex urban, recreational, and mixed-use real estate projects for our valued clients and partners. Blueprint Global's impact extends to diverse landscapes, including mountain resorts, beach destinations, vibrant urban centers, wellness-focused developments, and cutting-edge retail spaces, as well as unparalleled golf retreats.

