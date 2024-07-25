The Global Wellness Summit (GWS) Announces the Appointment of Jessica Jesse, Founder of BUDHAGIRL, to its Esteemed Advisory Board

A true creative powerhouse, we look forward to having Jessica's entrepreneurial, 'can-do' spirit as part of our Advisory Board. Post this

"Jessica's innovative approach to wellness and mindfulness has established her as a change agent and her successful transition from the fashion world to the wellness industry has been truly inspiring," said Susie Ellis, GWS chair and CEO. "A true creative powerhouse, we look forward to having Jessica's entrepreneurial, 'can-do' spirit as part of our Advisory Board. Her longstanding support of the Summit as well as the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), and her unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in the wellness industry is profound."

BUDHAGIRL and its iconic All Weather Bangles have had a wide-reaching, global impact since their launch in 2013. The company represents "mindful glamour," exemplifying the importance of ritual in daily life, blending contemplative practice with evidence-based science and has, ultimately, become a thriving and growing brand that prioritizes its customers' wellbeing.

"Joining the GWS Advisory Board is a privilege and a joy," said Jesse. "It provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with visionaries in the wellness industry, drive impactful change, and shape a healthier, more sustainable future for all. As a past Advisory Board member of GWS's nonprofit sister organization, the Global Wellness Institute, I'm excited to contribute my insights and passion to this transformative journey once again."

Jesse continued: "My first immersive introduction to GWS was at the Mexico City Summit in 2015. I was captured by its mission of promoting evidence-based wellness across every sector. Today, with all the 'noise' around wellness, I feel that the GWS's mission is more relevant than ever, as is the strategic and thoughtful guidance it offers to business leaders."

Under Jesse's leadership, BUDHAGIRL is now branching out into new markets, such as sparkling wine, tea, eyewear, beauty, and events, expanding its reach and influence. In an age where wellness and mindfulness have taken center stage, Jesse's unique approach—blending contemplative practice with science—has resonated deeply with consumers and pushed boundaries in sectors that may have previously overlooked wellbeing and wellness in product development.

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $5.6 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference held at a different location around the globe, GWS hosts regular in-person and virtual gatherings, including an annual Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium, and a series of Wellness Master Classes. GWS also produces the Global Wellness Conversations podcast and The Doctor is INclusive webinar series. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness that are oft-quoted in the media. The 18th annual Summit will be held in St. Andrews, Scotland, November 4-7, 2024.

