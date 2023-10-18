The Goddess: A New Supplement for Women's Whole Health, Skin and Hair Enhanced by Cognizin® Citicoline

The innovative, full-spectrum nutraceutical formulation features an all-in-one powder blend that optimizes health and increases women's overall quality of life.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybele, a venture-backed, science-driven health brand, recently launched an all-in-one, daily dose supplement powder blend featuring science-backed Kyowa Hakko's Cognizin® Citicoline for focus and attention, as part of their formulation to support women's whole health including digestion, mood, immunity, energy levels sleep and beauty.

The new supplement powder is available in delicious vanilla and rich chocolate flavors, and blends very well with coffee, yogurt, smoothies, and any other drinks or foods of preference.

Given the numerous women experiencing nutrient deficiencies, hormone imbalances, while grappling with stress, poor sleep, digestive issues, brain fog, and premature aging, Goddess enters the market at a perfect time, to provide a full spectrum of the essential daily nutrients that women need to thrive inside-out.

"We are very excited about this venture with Cybele," said Karen Todd, MBA, RD, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing, Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc., adding, "Women's health research has been vastly underfunded for decades when compared to spending on conditions that affect men. Supporting women's health with a whole-body approach to living is essential for women and a top priority for us."

The Goddess features a patented formula designed to fill diet gaps, boost energy and metabolism, build immunity, improve gut health, enhance cognitive performance, decrease bloating, promote hormonal balance, improve skin overall appearance, strengthen hair and nails, and help reduce stress levels by regulating cortisol.

According to Irene Bataller, Cybele's founder, "Facing a chronic condition and an adverse reaction to medications, I yearned for something both simple and genuine. This led me to create Cybele. The Goddess is our answer: a comprehensive advantage for women."

To learn more about Cognizin® Citicoline, please visit, https://cognizin.com.

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, and recall. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com/.

About Cybele:

Women-owned and women-driven, Cybele was born to revolutionize the highly fragmented and inconvenient health and beauty supplement industry with all-natural, holistic, convenient, and highly effective solutions. At Cybele, we firmly believe that health forms the foundation for a fulfilling and vibrant life. Our mission is to empower women to conquer their health and unlock their full potential inside and out, enabling them to thrive in every aspect of their lives.

