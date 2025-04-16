When Skating Rinks Close The Gods Rise Higher

CHICAGO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As of recent news today, the doors of Glenwood Roller Rink are closed. The JBGODS Skate Team was created and built at Glenwood. This is sad news to skaters all over the country, however, the Gods shall prosper. Pharaoh and the mighty JBGODS have a strong foundation in the skate world. There is no other skate team in the country like them, with their music videos, original JBSKATE music, core routines, cartoons and supreme majesty.

The world of skating has taken a major blow to the feels with the closing of Glenwood. However, all is not lost for JBSKATERS and fans of the music. You can always get your dose of skate music medicine by listening to songs by JBGODS on all major streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube Music and Apple Music.

In a recent conversation, Pharaoh said that the world of skating subject to change. Once he shows the world what he is able to transform this illustrious industry into, owners from near and far will pay JBGODS on a regular basis for affiliation alone. With technological advances and constant personnel growth, the Gods are on track to recreate the entire world of skating.

Everything changes with the birth of the JBGODS Rose Awards. Finally, roller skaters will get the recognition that they deserve, thanks to Pharaoh and the mighty JBGODS.

