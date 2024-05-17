The Gold Law Firm. P.C. Attorneys Selected to the 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

The Gold Law Firm P.C. proudly announces that Sidney L. Gold, Esq., William Rieser, Esq., Jamie L. Ford, Esq., and Brian C. Farrell, Esq. have been selected to the 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Principal Shareholder Sidney L. Gold, Esq. is an esteemed state and federal employment lawyer. Sid has written extensively on employment discrimination, counsels public and private sector employers regarding discrimination laws and compliance, and higher education institutions and municipalities in employment and civil rights matters. Sid has received the highest AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell for over 15 years. He has been selected to the Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and the Top 100 Philadelphia Super Lawyers lists and has been named to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2004.

Partner William Rieser, Esq. is a top-rated employment lawyer focusing on state and federal discrimination, sexual harassment, wage and hour disputes, the Family and Medical Leave Act, wrongful termination, and other legal matters affecting employees and employers. A Villanova University School of Law graduate, William has authored publications focusing on retaliatory claims and received the 2011 ABA/BNA Award for Excellence in the Study of Labor and Employment Law. William has been selected to the Super Lawyers list yearly since 2022.

Partner Jamie L. Ford, Esq. is an accomplished litigator and staunch advocate for clients experiencing discrimination, sexual harassment, and workplace retaliation, securing justice and significant compensation for her clients. Jamie's practice encompasses a wide range of employment law matters, including state and federal anti-discrimination claims, whistleblower litigation, wage and hour disputes, and wrongful termination. She is a frequent presenter at employment litigation conferences and has been selected to Rising Stars each year since 2018.

Partner Brian C. Farrell, Esq. is an employment law attorney with significant experience handling private-sector and public-sector cases involving employees and employers. Brian earned notoriety for spearheading the nation's first constitutional challenge to the Americans with Disabilities Act on behalf of a transgender client, successfully arguing that transgender individuals should not be barred from discrimination relief and securing disability law protections. He has been selected to the Rising Stars list each year since 2018.

Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars recognize top-rated attorneys for their accomplishments in over 70 practice areas. Selection is based on peer nomination and recognition and an independent multi-phase research process evaluating each lawyer's accomplishments in and out of the courtroom, pro bono work, awards, and honors.

The Gold Law Firm P.C. is a premier employment law firm with a team of fearless lawyers. For additional information or to schedule a free consultation, call 215-569-1999 or visit www.discrimlaw.net. Located in Philadelphia and Pennsauken, New Jersey, the firm serves clients in South Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania.

