The Gold Law Firm P.C. Secures $625,000 Age Discrimination Verdict

Today, Attorneys Will Rieser, Esq. and Brian C. Farrell, Esq. of The Gold Law Firm P.C. secured a $625,000.01 verdict against Boulevard Autogroup, LLC on behalf of their client, Michael Burgo, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The Honorable Judge Mark Kearney presided over the three-day age discrimination trial, case No. 23-3187.
PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to court filings, Boulevard Autogroup, LLC rehired Dealership Manager Michael Burgo, then 67 years old, in 2018. Upon his rehiring, Burgo was subjected to numerous harassing ageist statements by the dealership's Acting Owner, Gary Barbera, over a two-year period, creating and encouraging a hostile age-based work environment. In June 2020, Barbera terminated Burgo, unlawfully citing his age in violation of Burgo's civil rights.
Barbera was previously convicted of criminal tax fraud in 2010 and sentenced to three years imprisonment, the first 12 under house arrest, to continue operating and managing the dealership.
The trial underscored the imperative of upholding equal employment opportunities for individuals irrespective of age. Burgo's successful case emphasizes employers' need to adhere strictly to anti-discrimination laws and maintain fairness and equity in employee treatment.
