The Golden Years and Sunset World Group, a Friendship of More than 30 years

CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun. Throughout its history, it has sought to reaffirm its commitment to Quintana Roo society, from social work to actions that protect and care for the environment. "Sunset World Group has always been actively involved in Quintana Roo society, supporting various social causes," said Orlanda Arroyo, Director of Brand, Innovation, and Digital Transformation of Sunset World Group.

One of the causes that has held a special place in the heart of Sunset World Group since 1992 is the Golden Years Club. As the mother of Orlando Arroyo, CEO of Sunset World Group, Angelita Marroquín had the extraordinary altruistic vision to support one of the most vulnerable sectors of society: our seniors. In an act of love and solidarity, she founded the Golden Years of the Elderly Club. The intention of this club was to create a space where well-being, freedom, and quality of life were the fundamental pillars to enhance the experience of growing old. Sunset World Group concentrated its efforts on providing the senior citizens of our community with convenient, comfortable, and beneficial conditions to fully enjoy this time in their lives.

The Golden Years Club is a vibrant space that focuses on providing meaningful activities for seniors. From artistic sessions such as drama and crafts; practicing and developing skills such as computer and language skills; to musical events where they participate in dancing and singing, all these activities are designed to uplift, inspire, connect, and celebrate life.

"Often, what our elders need is a hug, to be listened to, and to be cared for. We created this space to encourage our seniors to participate in groups and feel integrated into society through constant participation in the community," said Mrs. Beatriz Eugenia Esquivel y Ancona, Director of the Golden Years Club. "Through the different activities that take place within the club, we promote the exchange of values, interests, customs, and experiences. This helps to prevent diseases, maintain vitality, and improve the quality of life in an environment of peace, love, and respect," she concluded.

Sunset World Group actively participates in the maintenance of the facilities, providing labor for improvements and donating furniture, the sale of which is used to cover the club's operating costs. It also provides club members with certificates for stays at our resorts, which can be sold to raise funds. It also participates in the organization of events exclusively for them; they have even been invited to participate in the decoration of boats for the annual event, the Boat Parade, which takes place at Sunset Marina.

If you would like to support this cause, please contact Beatriz Eugenia Esquivel y Ancona at 998 4099677 or 998 8849496 or send an e-mail to [email protected]

