The Goldstar Group Delivers First Building And Clubhouse Amenity Serving EDE, 350-Unit Multifamily Community In Frederick

The homes are elevator-served and include walk-out terraces. Each building has bike storage, EV charging stations, and a smart package room for deliveries. Approximately 525 free parking spaces will be available, as well as eleven two-car garage units which can be reserved and rented by residents.

The state-of-art clubhouse amenity is outfitted with a fully-equipped fitness center, outdoor pool, billiards table, co-working spaces with work pods, common areas and meeting rooms suited for entertainment activities, and a resort-style swimming pool with sun shelf and daybeds.

A full range of outdoor common-area amenities add value to the living experience within the community. Features include a waterfall element; dog park with obstacle course, dog wash area and water fountain; courtyard with fireplace lounge and pergola and grilling stations; tot lot; fitness stations with elliptical; bike lanes that provide connectivity to nearby Carroll Creek Park; and a bike path that connects residents to shopping, restaurant, and entertainment options in downtown Frederick.

"The recent pandemic significantly altered the manner in which people interact with their living spaces, and over the past several years we took a ground-up and all-encompassing approach when designing future multifamily communities to address these lifestyle and personal changes," explained Michael Brodsky, Chief Executive Officer of The Goldstar Group. "We examined every square inch of EDE to discover innovative ways to enhance the lives of residents and position the community as best-in-class in the greater Frederick area."

"When interviewing prospective and existing residents, it became clear that a person's home serves many roles and needs to be flexible and spacious enough to work, entertain, and in some cases, teach," Brodsky added. "We decided that it was critical to incorporate functional and aesthetic elements in the space to elevate the quality of living and contribute to a person's or family's total wellbeing. The exterior of the community has also taken on greater importance and appeal, so we integrated places to relax, unwind and entertain. Because EDE is located near the vibrant downtown Frederick area, we wanted to leverage this strategic position by making it convenient for residents to have the option to engage in the business, social and entertainment options with a short bike ride."

This represents the first real estate project in the greater Frederick area for The Goldstar Group, which has developed more than $500 million worth of commercial and residential projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic region in the past decade.

EDE is located less than one mile from downtown Frederick and can be accessed via Interstate 270 and MD Route 85. A MARC Commuter Rail Train station that provides connections to Washington's Union Station is situated one mile from EDE. The community will be added to Carroll Creek's cycling network so that residents can enjoy accessing downtown Frederick via walking or cycling.

Outside Magazine included Frederick in its 2023 listing of "Best Towns." According to the report, "Outdoor adventure is also readily available. Catoctin Mountain Park, Cunningham Falls State Park, and Gambrill State Park form a trio of nearby public lands convenient for hiking and backpacking. But cycling is king in Frederick, with an abundance of popular road and mountain routes."

"EDE adds much needed high-quality housing inventory to the local community while taking advantage of a unique infill opportunity for the City of Frederick," stated City of Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor. "This innovative development continues our mission to provide additional connectivity between the East Street Corridor and Monocacy Boulevard and adds value to the region, and we appreciate The Goldstar Group's investment in our area."

Morgan-Keller Construction is handling all general contracting services, and Jefferson Apartment Group is handling all property management services for this development.

The Goldstar Group is a privately-held firm strategically focused on commercial real estate investments and services on behalf of its clients and principals. Primarily focused in the Washington DC metropolitan area, Goldstar's core capabilities include acquisitions, development, asset and property management, advisory services, and capital markets transactions. Founded in 1995, Goldstar has nearly 30 years of experience investing, developing, and managing all classes of real estate and financial products on behalf of our clients. For additional information visit http://www.TheGoldStarGroup.com

