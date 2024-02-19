The Good Talent: Redefining Microsoft Dynamics Hiring Solutions

"Our mission is to progress the Microsoft Dynamics journey for our clients and candidates alike..." Post this

What makes The Good Talent different?

Highly personal approach, understanding the individual's personality, desires and ambitions;

Developing a mentorship program to reduce churn and shortage in the industry;

Providing weekly insights to help jobseekers succeed in job interviews regardless if they've been arranged by The Good Talent;

Advisory offering to optimize MS Dynamics specific recruitment strategies and improve staff retention;

Commitment to give back part of the profits to local charities.

Renowned for executing engaged or retained searches as a core strength, The Good Talent also undertakes contingent searches, demonstrating adaptability in catering to diverse client requirements.

On the staffing front, the agency excels in helping clients scale project teams with meticulously vetted, specialized contractors. Whether navigating projects in MS D365 FSCM (former F&O), CE, BC, or respective predecessors like CRM, AX, NAV, and GP, The Good Talent delivers high-caliber staffing solutions.

The Good Talent collaborates with end-users, consultancies, and third-party vendors across a spectrum of industries, including Manufacturing, Retail, Ecommerce, Logistics & Distribution, Government, Education, and more. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the agency ensures seamless recruitment processes that align with the dynamic needs of its diverse clientele.

Positions typically recruited by The Good Talent span a broad spectrum, encompassing Directors, Practice Leads, Functional Consultants, Developers, Solution Architects, Presales, Project Managers, Business Analysts, and test specialists. This comprehensive approach reflects the agency's dedication to meeting the evolving demands of the Microsoft Dynamics landscape and any gap a client might have during their complex transformations.

Speaking on the agency's ethos, Rory de Goede, Managing Director at The Good Talent, stated, "Our mission is to progress the Microsoft Dynamics journey for our clients and candidates alike and to redefine talent acquisition within the Microsoft Dynamics domain. We believe in the power of understanding – understanding our candidates, understanding our clients, and understanding the intricacies of the dynamic Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem. This personalized approach allows us to seamlessly connect the right talent with the right opportunities."

Organizations with hiring needs in the Microsoft Dynamics realm are encouraged to contact The Good Talent for a transformative recruitment experience. The agency's commitment to excellence, combined with a wealth of industry expertise, positions it as the preferred partner for mid to large-size organizations navigating the complexities of talent acquisition in the Microsoft Dynamics landscape.

