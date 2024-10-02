The Google Accelerated Growth Team Chooses Honest Medical as a Leading Fast-Growing Business

Honest Medical is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the Google AGT program, and it was an honor to be chosen by Google for the panel and to share ideas with other fast-growing companies Post this

The panel conducted by Google was held on September 19. Fortini explained that participants discussed topics such as their motivation as advertisers, the business challenges they face, what a perfect partnership might look like, and the role of artificial intelligence in business and advertising. "Honest Medical is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the Google AGT program, and it was an honor to be chosen by Google for the panel and to share ideas with other fast-growing companies," said Fortini.

Through its AGT program, Google provides small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with marketing strategies that fast-track customer growth. Participants are chosen for the AGT program based on criteria such as scalability, growth model, and total addressable market.

The recommendations Fortini and his team implemented as a result of participating in this program include:

Conducting a deep analysis of ad performance to assess breakeven points

Maximizing sales performance by restructuring product campaigns

Testing new types of campaigns

Adding new products to the Honest Medical catalog in accordance with revised advertising goals

Fortini added, "Collaborating with the Google AGT program fueled the innovation that helped our team achieve outstanding results, which included expanding our product offerings to better serve our customers. We're also excited about the future and the positive impact we can continue to make in partnership with Google."

About Honest Medical

Honest Medical is a fast-growing ecommerce source for thousands of health and wellness products. Honest Medical empowers families, caregivers and institutions to shop across a broad range of essential healthcare products addressing critical issues such as mobility, nutrition, incontinence and more. In addition, the Honest Ideas blog offers helpful information and insights covering a range of topics relevant to those with disabilities, seniors, caregivers and loved ones. With its primary focus on customer satisfaction, HonestMed maintains a team of expert customer care specialists and offers its essential health and wellness products at affordable prices and with speedy delivery. Follow Honest Medical on Facebook and Instagram.

